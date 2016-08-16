Welcome to The Hague
Officially known as ’s-Gravenhage (the Count's Hedge), Den Haag is the Dutch seat of government and home to the royal family. Prior to 1806, Den Haag was the Dutch capital. However, that year, Louis Bonaparte installed his government in Amsterdam. Eight years later, when the French had been ousted, the government returned to Den Haag, but the title of capital remained with Amsterdam.
In the 20th century Den Haag became the home of several international legal entities, including the UN's International Court of Justice, which regularly holds trials that put Den Haag in the headlines. This is also where foreign embassies in the Netherlands are based, giving the city a significant international community of expats.
Private Delft Pottery Factory Tour and Workshop
At your chosen tour time, head to Rijswijk (Delft Noord), a quick 5-minute train ride from The Hague, and walk to Delftse Pauw, one the few factories in the Netherlands that still carry on the tradition of hand-painted Delft pottery, or Delftware. Take a guided tour to learn about the history of this classic blue-and-white pottery and see the production process firsthand. Next, take a break for complimentary coffee or tea and a traditional Dutch biscuit before starting your private pottery painting session. A professional artist will guide you through the process of painting a classic Delft Blue tile. Let your artistic side shine as you paint intricate blue designs on a white tile. When your masterpiece is done, the tile will be fired in a kiln, and about a week later will be shipped home to you as a unique souvenir of your experience. Admire a wide range of Delft pottery pieces in the showroom. Make use of a discount on any additional items you may like to purchase. If you prefer to have your shopping shipped to your home address, this can be arranged, although the service is at your own expense.Your tour concludes inside the factory.
Madurodam Miniature Park Admission
Make your own way to The Hague, an hour south of Amsterdam, to spend a day at Madurodam. This open-air park is home to a range of perfect 1:25 scale models of Holland’s famous attractions, landmarks, castles, windmills, canals, tulip fields and more.View amazing miniature models of the stately Peace Palace, Rijksmuseum, Binnenhof complex, Delta Works, Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport and the historical Port of Rotterdam.Holland’s story comes to life with multimedia visuals and interactive exhibits: operate the Oosterschelde storm surge barrier, load containers on a cargo ship at the Rotterdam port, take off with a plane from the airport or make a bid at the flower auction.Visiting the whole park takes roughly two hours, depending on your pace. Your ticket is valid for one visit.
Food Walking Tour of The Hague
This unique way of exploring The Hague starts when you meet your guide at 1pm (noon if it's a weekend day) under the big tree at Paleis Noordeinde for a walking–and eating–tour of the political capital of the Netherlands. Each of the locations you visit been chosen with care, so that everything you taste is of great quality and is unique in its own way. Visit local venues–often small businesses– to be introduced to the faces and stories behind those places. Step into a charming bakery for a nibble and head to a darkly cozy pub for a pint. In between snack stops, walk by (and hear about) The Hague's most important landmarks like the Noordeinde Palace and Binnenhof. See a few hidden gems along the way. By keeping the group size to a maximum of 10 people, you'll get a taste of what true gezelligheid ("coziness" or "camaraderie") feels like.The tour concludes after 4 hours back at the original departure point. Dietary preferences and restrictions can be accommodated, please make note of them in the Special Requirements field when booking.
Private Tour: The Hague Walking Tour Including Peace Palace Visitors Center
Meet your guide at The Hague Central Station in the morning or afternoon. During your 3-hour private walking tour, discover The Hague’s most important cultural and historical landmarks, as well as those relating to the city’s royal and political heritage. Many of The Hague's top attractions are located within a small area, so a walking tour is the perfect way to explore. With a flexible itinerary, just let your guide know what interests you most!As you’ll learn, The Hague is the seat of the government of the Netherlands. City life concentrates around the Hofvijver pond and the Binnenhof building complex, where the Parliament is located. On your walk you'll see several Parliament buildings, the International Court of Justice and the Tower of Rutte, which is the office of Prime Minister Mark Rutte. View the facade of Noordeinde Palace, one of the three official palaces of the Dutch royal family that is used as the ‘working palace’ of Dutch King Willem-Alexander. Head to Prison Gate Museum for a look at the former prison of the Court of Holland. Despite its rather gruesome history as a penitentiary and place of torture, the museum gives a unique and interesting look at what life was once like for those jailed in Holland. (Entrance fee at own expense.)Visit Square 1813, known in Dutch as Plein 1813, and explore the quadrangle city square dominated by the Monument of Independence, the largest 19th-century monument in the country. Your guide will explain how it commemorates the founding of the Kingdom of the Netherlands after the French occupation.Make a stop at Hague City Hall, located in the new city center, and saunter down the busy Spui shopping street. Then, make your way to the Peace Palace visitors center the Peace Palace visitors center where you will have an audio guide to take you through the visitors center. Learn about the laws of international justice and the role Carnegie played in developing this building.Your guide will then walk you back to the starting point to conclude your tour.
Admission for Escher in Het Paleis in The Hague
The art of Escher instills a sense of bewilderment and wonder, and fascinates young and old alike with his magical world. The exhibition includes famous ‘impossible’ prints such as “Day and Night”, where the Dutch landscape appears to morph into a flock of birds, and “Climbing and Descending” which depicts rows of people perpetually ascending and descending a flight of stairs. His fantastical structures, which couldn't possibly exist in the real world, are optical illusions that play with perspective.As well as showcasing his famous prints, The Palace also houses a collection of Escher’s early works, such as the beautiful Italian landscapes, studies of Moorish mosaics and bizarre still lives. The photographs of Escher’s family capture the private life of Escher, and the wood blocks and lithographic stones familiarize visitors in an accessible manner with his working methods.Experience the world of Escher:The second floor has been changed into a special experience for the presentation: In the Eye of Escher. An optical illusion depicts something which is in fact impossible. M.C. Escher was a master in this field. An optical illusion literally means doing puzzles with your eyes. The visitor will be able to unravel some of Escher’s mysteries like the Impossible Penrose Triangle by constructing one himself. The extra presentation “In the Eye of Escher” shows various themes in which Escher was involved, like reflection, perception and perspective.
Private Guided Tour of Mauritshuis Museum from the Hague with Art Historian
Meet your guide at 10:15am, who is a leading specialist in Dutch art, specifically Vermeer and Rembrandt. He is able to introduce you to the visual wonders and the painted elements. After about an hour inside the Museum, you will take a refreshment and proceed for a walk to the brand new white City Hall, designed by the US architect Richard Meier. It is one of the biggest atriums (inner halls) of any kind in Europe. As a statement of municipal power, it vies with other buildings in The Hague like the series of palaces and embassies. The Hague as the seat of government wishes to impress.Afterwards it is time for a bite (cost not included) which you will take at the big square (Plein) in one of the many colorful sidewalk cafes, either outside or inside. You may opt to visit one of other museums, and these are the options: the nearby Hague Historical Museum, or a minor museum such as the Bredius Museum with minor but interesting 17th century Dutch artists, collected by a former director of the Mauritshuis. You may also like to see the nearby Escher museum, which shows graphic art (lithography). A bit further away, the Gemeentemuseum holds the best Mondrian collection in the world and exhibits De Stijl story on design and furniture. Please note: a visit to the Gemeentemuseum requires a taxi ride or a tram ride on line 16 (your own expense).After the last museum visit, you will be directed towards the Railway Station.