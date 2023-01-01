Keukenhof Gardens

The 32-hectare Keukenhof is the world’s largest bulb-flower garden, with over seven million bulbs and a total of 800 varieties of tulips. It attracts around 1.5 million visitors during its eight-week season, when its fields and planted displays of multicoloured tulips, daffodils and hyacinths are in bloom. You can hire bikes outside the gardens (per day €15), or take a cruise from Keukenhof's windmill to view the floral kaleidoscope. Online tickets are slightly cheaper. It's 1km west of Lisse.

Special Keukenhof Express buses run from destinations including Europaplein at RAI in Amsterdam's south during the season; combination tickets including transport are available.