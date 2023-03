Boats are still repaired at the 18th-century wharf on the outer side of the dyke, and this is a 'working' museum in the eastern hall, devoted to shipbuilding and to the indestructible marine engines that were designed and built here. If the thought of seeing the first 12HP petrol engine from 1904 gets you going, you'll love it. Signage is mostly in Dutch, but staff are on hand for any questions.