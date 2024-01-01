This black-and-white lighthouse has been standing sentinel over Alderney's east coast since 1912. During the warmer months, you can join a Sunday tour, climb to the top and learn about its inner workings. A lighthouse visit can easily be combined with a ride on the Alderney Railway, which stops nearby.
Mannez Lighthouse
The Channel Islands
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.18 MILES
Cherbourg’s art-deco Gare Maritime Transatlantique (Transatlantic Ferry Terminal), built from 1928 to 1933, was designed so travellers could walk from…
25.49 MILES
Victor Hugo was exiled from France in 1851 after Napoleon III's coup, living on Guernsey from 1856-70. His exuberant home Hauteville House, where he wrote…
25.19 MILES
This museum is an enjoyable stampede through the millennia-old history of Guernsey: home to Neolithic farmers, strategic Roman port, Norman stronghold,…
28.27 MILES
Founded by a local who experienced Nazi occupation as a child, this fascinating museum walks you through Guernsey's wartime experience. Among ample…
23.17 MILES
When yachts pull into the bay, you can be forgiven for doing a double take and momentarily thinking that you're on some Greek island. With its wide sweep…
21.44 MILES
Herm's star beach wouldn't look out of place in the Caribbean, if it weren't for the severe-looking bare rocks offshore. Teal waters lap at this wide…
25.89 MILES
In the middle of the vast, landscaped Sausmarez Park, this excellent museum is an enjoyable romp through Guernsey life a hundred years ago. Walk through a…
25.07 MILES
Standing sentinel over Saint Peter Port for over 800 years, this wonderfully intact castle has been a major player in every historical event to affect the…
Nearby The Channel Islands attractions
0.21 MILES
On a hill overlooking the Mannez Quarry, and looking a bit like a giant toaster on its side, the Odeon is a German naval range-finding tower with 360…
0.41 MILES
This sheltered, horseshoe-shaped bay wears two hats: on most days, its tranquil waters and white sand attract sun worshippers and swimmers, but some days,…
0.62 MILES
With five main plaques in Russian, Hebrew, Polish, French and Spanish, this sombre memorial commemorates the slaves and forced labourers, brought to…
0.64 MILES
The only beach on the south coast, Longis used to be Alderney's main harbour some 300 years back. Between June and September, Alderney Wildlife Trust has…
0.69 MILES
This long, dune-backed beach is ideal for rockpooling, swimming and sunbathing.
0.91 MILES
Gaping bunkers, personnel shelters and armoured cupola for machine guns that made up the German Strongpoint Biberkopf sit at the end of the Bibette Head…
1.51 MILES
This is Alderney's largest bay and one of the island's most attractive beaches – white sand, calm and clear blue waters, and plenty of room to lay your…
2.06 MILES
Surrounded by moss-covered, centuries-old gravestones, this handsome Victorian-era church was designed by George Gilbert Scott, a prolific 19th-century…