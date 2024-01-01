Mannez Lighthouse

This black-and-white lighthouse has been standing sentinel over Alderney's east coast since 1912. During the warmer months, you can join a Sunday tour, climb to the top and learn about its inner workings. A lighthouse visit can easily be combined with a ride on the Alderney Railway, which stops nearby.

Nearby The Channel Islands attractions

1. Odeon

0.21 MILES

On a hill overlooking the Mannez Quarry, and looking a bit like a giant toaster on its side, the Odeon is a German naval range-finding tower with 360…

2. Corblets Bay

0.41 MILES

This sheltered, horseshoe-shaped bay wears two hats: on most days, its tranquil waters and white sand attract sun worshippers and swimmers, but some days,…

3. Hammond Memorial

0.62 MILES

With five main plaques in Russian, Hebrew, Polish, French and Spanish, this sombre memorial commemorates the slaves and forced labourers, brought to…

4. Longis Bay

0.64 MILES

The only beach on the south coast, Longis used to be Alderney's main harbour some 300 years back. Between June and September, Alderney Wildlife Trust has…

5. Saye Bay

0.69 MILES

This long, dune-backed beach is ideal for rockpooling, swimming and sunbathing.

6. Bibette Head

0.91 MILES

Gaping bunkers, personnel shelters and armoured cupola for machine guns that made up the German Strongpoint Biberkopf sit at the end of the Bibette Head…

7. Braye Bay

1.51 MILES

This is Alderney's largest bay and one of the island's most attractive beaches – white sand, calm and clear blue waters, and plenty of room to lay your…

8. St Anne Church

2.06 MILES

Surrounded by moss-covered, centuries-old gravestones, this handsome Victorian-era church was designed by George Gilbert Scott, a prolific 19th-century…