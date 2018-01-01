Welcome to Ko Samet

Once the doyen of backpacker destinations, today Ko Samet (เกาะเสม็ด) shares its charms with a wider audience. The sandy shores, cosy coves and aquamarine waters attract ferryloads of Bangkokians looking to party each weekend, while tour groups pack out the main beach and many resorts. Fire-juggling shows and beach barbecues are nightly events on the northern beaches, but the southern parts of the island are far more secluded and sedate.

