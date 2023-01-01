Ao Thian is a delightfully pretty beach punctuated by big boulders that shelter small sandy spots, creating a castaway ambience. It remains one of Samet’s most easy-going beaches and is deliciously lonely on weekdays. On weekends, Bangkok university students serenade the stars with all-night guitar sessions. There are a few casual bungalow accommodations. The southern end of the beach is also called Ao Lung Dam.

There's one direct slow ferry daily to Ao Thian and four or five scheduled speedboats.You can also walk here south over the headland from Ao Wong Deuan.