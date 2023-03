In the island’s northeastern corner near the ferry pier, and an extension of Na Dan, Hat Sai Kaew – the 'town beach' – is the island’s widest, busiest and wildest stretch of sand. Sunbathers, sarong-sellers, speedboats, jet skis and restaurants take up almost every inch of space and the beach can feel totally overrun by package tourists at times. The scene is lively at night, too with at least two nightly fire shows pulling crowds.