Ao Wong Deuan ('Crescent Moon Bay') is Samet's second-busiest beach after Hat Sai Kaew, with a range of resorts and more modest guesthouses. It's a wide, flat arc with a shallow gradient that's good for kids. The tracks and burrows of tiny crabs pockmark the white sand. Ferries run between Ao Wong Deuan and Ban Phe on the mainland (140B return), two or three times daily, with increased services at the weekend.