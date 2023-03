Along with Ko Samet, Ko Man Klang, Ko Kudee, Ko Man Nok and Ko Man Nai to the west are part of this national park. The official status hasn’t kept away all development, only moderated it. Ko Kudee has a small, pretty sandy stretch, clear water for decent snorkelling and a nice little hiking trail. The best way to visit is to join a boat tour from Ko Samet.

All visitors to Ko Samet must pay the one-off park fee.