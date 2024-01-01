At the southern end of Ko Samet, the road ends at a national park compound that's more or less abandoned, but with toilets and a small stall selling drinks and snacks. From here, short trails lead to two viewpoints, with the islet of Ko Chan visible nearby. The western viewpoint is a great sunset-watching spot.
Southern Tip Viewpoints
Ko Samet
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.81 MILES
Ao Thian is a delightfully pretty beach punctuated by big boulders that shelter small sandy spots, creating a castaway ambience. It remains one of Samet’s…
1.16 MILES
Ao Wai is a lovely beach far removed from everything else (though in reality it is only 1.5km from Ao Thian).
Khao Laem Ya/Mu Ko Samet National Park
3.22 MILES
Along with Ko Samet, Ko Man Klang, Ko Kudee, Ko Man Nok and Ko Man Nai to the west are part of this national park. The official status hasn’t kept away…
3.33 MILES
In the island’s northeastern corner near the ferry pier, and an extension of Na Dan, Hat Sai Kaew – the 'town beach' – is the island’s widest, busiest and…
2.25 MILES
Ao Wong Deuan ('Crescent Moon Bay') is Samet's second-busiest beach after Hat Sai Kaew, with a range of resorts and more modest guesthouses. It's a wide,…
2.79 MILES
Cute, sandy Ao Phutsa (Ao Tub Tim), south of Ao Hin Khok and Ao Phai, strikes a good balance between being relatively accessible but generally not too…
3.26 MILES
On the west coast, Ao Prao is one of the island's prettiest beaches. It's secluded but backed by three high-end resorts, so it still gets quite busy and…
3.17 MILES
Less frenetic than its northern neighbour Hat Sai Kaew, Ao Hin Khok is a gorgeous bay attracting a younger crowd. Plenty of places to stay, eat and drink.
