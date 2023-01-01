The neat and tidy Thai Lü village of Nong Bua, approximately 30km north of Nan, is famous for the Lü-style Wat Nong Bua. Featuring a typical two-tiered roof and carved wooden portico, the wí·hăhn (sanctuary) design is simple yet striking – note the carved naga heads at the roof corners. Inside the wí·hăhn are rustic but beautiful Jataka murals thought to have been painted by Thit Buaphan, the same mural artist whose work can be seen at Wat Phumin.

There is a model Thai Lü house directly behind the wát where weaving is done – you can buy attractive local textiles here.

Nong Bua is near the town of Tha Wang Pha. To get to the temple, take a northbound bus or sŏrng·tăa·ou (passenger pick-up truck; 35B) to Tha Wang Pha. Get off at Samyaek Longbom, walk west to a bridge over Mae Nam Nan and turn left. Continue until you reach another small bridge, after which Wat Nong Bua will be on your right. It’s a long 3km from the highway to the wát.