This temple features a distinctive Lanna/Lan Xang–style chedi (stupa) with four Buddha niches, an attractive wooden hŏr đrai (manuscript library) and a noteworthy bòht (ordination hall) with a Luang Prabang–style carved wooden veranda. Inside is a carved wooden ceiling and a huge naga (semi-divine part-human, part-serpent creature) altar. The temple’s founding date is unknown, but stylistic clues suggest that this may be one of the city’s oldest wát.