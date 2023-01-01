Nan National Museum

Housed in the 1903 vintage palace of Nan’s last two feudal lords, this museum first opened its doors in 1973. It’s one of the country’s better provincial museums, featuring exhibits on Nan's ethnic minorities, local history and Buddhism, and there are English labels for most items.

The ground floor has ethnological exhibits covering the various ethnic groups found in the province. Among the items on display are textiles, silverwork, folk utensils and tribal costumes.

On the 2nd floor are exhibits on Nan history, archaeology, local architecture, royal regalia, weapons, ceramics and religious art. The museum’s collection of Buddha images includes some rare Lanna styles as well as the floppy-eared local styles. Also on display on the 2nd floor is a rare ‘black’ elephant tusk said to have been presented to a Nan lord more than 300 years ago by the Khün ruler of Chiang Tung (Kyaingtong).