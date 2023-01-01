Wat Phra That Chae Haeng

Located 2km past the bridge that spans Mae Nam Nan, heading southeast out of town, this Buddhist temple dating from 1355 is the most sacred wát in Nan Province. It’s set in a square walled enclosure on top of a hill with a view of Nan and the valley. A round-trip motorcycle taxi here from the centre of Nan will run to about 100B.

The Tai Lü–influenced bòht (ordination hall) features a triple-tiered roof with carved wooden eaves and dragon reliefs over the doors. A gilded Lanna-style chedi (stupa) sits on a large square base next to the bòht; visit late in the day and the structure practically glows in the afternoon light.