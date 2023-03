Khun Nan National Park is located a few kilometres north of Ban Bo Luang and has a 2km walk from the visitor centre that ends in a viewpoint looking over local villages and nearby Laos. There are also waterfalls here and the possibility of rafting.

It is possible to stay in bungalows here (800B to 1600B) but they are basic and there's no wi-fi or air-con. You can also hire a two-person tent for 400B per night. There's a restaurant close to the campsite.