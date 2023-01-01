Doi Phu Kha National Park

This national park is centred on 2000m-high Doi Phu Kha, the province’s highest peak, in Amphoe Pua and Amphoe Bo Kleua, about 75km northeast of Nan. There are several Htin, Mien and Thai Lü villages in the park and vicinity, as well as a couple of caves and waterfalls, and endless opportunities for forest walks. The park is often cold in the cool season and especially wet in the wet season.

Park HQ has a basic map, and staff can arrange a guide for walks or more extended excursions around the area, plus rafting on Nam Wa.

The park offers a variety of bungalows (two to 10 people; 300B to 3200B), and there is a nearby restaurant and shop. The cheapest bungalows are very basic, while the more expensive ones are reasonably comfortable and come with hot water and wi-fi. Two-person tents are also available for hire for 400B per night.

To reach the national park by public transport you must first take a bus or sŏrng·tăa·ou (passenger pick-up truck) to Pua (50B, two hours, hourly 6am to 5pm). Get off at the 7-Eleven, then cross the highway to board one of the two daily sŏrng·tăa·ou (50B, 30 minutes) that depart at 8.30am and 9.30am.