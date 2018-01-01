GUIDED HATYAI (THAILAND) DAY TOUR FROM PENANG (MALAYSIA)

Meet & greet by our friendly tourist guide at your hotel lobby.travel by air-conditioned car,van or coach. First Visit-Four Faces Buddha Temple 'Phra Phrom' Four-Faced Buddha shrine (San Phra Phrom) located on a hill at Hat Yai Municipal Park. A lot of people go to the shrine to pray and have their wishes answered by the Hindu god, Brahman.A number of miniatures elephants of various sizes donated by devotees are placed around the temple with a Three Headed Elephant statue "Airavata`` at mid hill. A firecracker housing located on hilltop for devotees to light firecrackers for good luck. A cable car links this hill to another hill where the Standing Buddha is located.From the view at the hilltop you can see virtually the entire Hatyai City and Songkhla.Second Visit: Kuan Yin Temple.Continued to: Chang Puak Camp Hatyai Location: Karnchanawanich Road between Hat Yai and Songkhla. A newly opened elephant trekking facilities near Hatyai City on May 2012. Suitable for an afternoon of touristy activities, such as elephant riding along a beautiful landscape.Next stop will be :Samila Beach - Golden Mermaid beach is characterized by fine white sand and lined with shady pine trees. From Samila Beach one can see Laem Son Onn to the northeast and Chalathas Beach to the south. East of this beach is Ko Nu and Ko Maew (Mouse and Cat island). On a clear day, Kao Seng Hill can be seen further to the south. The major landmark of the beach is the Golden Mermaid statue, a prominent symbol of Songkhla. Many facilities such as sidewalks, pavilions have been added to enhance this place as the main attraction of Songkhla.Next visit followed: Local Product Hatyai.Continued to: Hat Yai Ice Dome at Park of Nakhon Hatyai Municipality, a seasonal display of ice sculptures by sculptors from Harbin, People’s Republic of China on the exhibition area of 1000 square meters within the large building in height of 8 meters under the temperature of minus 15 Celsius degree, largest and coldest in Thailand. Watch the ice carved animals, castles & variety flora. Entrance fee of 300 bahts/adult & 200 bahts/children inclusive rental free of winter jacket and gloves.Proceed to: Hatyai bazaar.Our last stop will be floating market: Located a convenient distance from the city center, the reasonably priced and wide array of Thai foods and clothing at Hat Yai Floating Market draw scores of locals and tourists daily. If you're hungry, grab a table and watch the world go by as you sample traditional dishes such as noodles, luk chup, quail eggs, and Thai salads. Browse the market's considerable stock of casual clothing such as T-shirts and tops to take advantage of good quality at affordable prices. Your driver will transfer you back to your hotel .