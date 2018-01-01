Welcome to Hat Yai
Those who get out and explore will be rewarded with some of the best food in the region and the dynamic flavour of the big smoke of southern Thailand.
Hat Yai Magic Eye 3D Museum Admission Ticket
The museum is located 5 kilometers from Hat Yai city center. Inside museum, you can enjoy taking photos the 3D art on display. It takes an average of at least 1 hour to complete the photo zone with all paintings and you can also watch a 20 minute variety show featuring magic and shadow dancing.Museum is open daily from 9am to 7pm on Monday and Tuesday and 9am to 9pm from Wednesday to Sunday. As the museum is located in Greenway Night Flea Market area, you are in a good area to do some local shopping and have a quick bite after your visit. The market is open from 7pm to 10pm everyday except Mondays and Tuesdays.
GUIDED HATYAI (THAILAND) DAY TOUR FROM PENANG (MALAYSIA)
Meet & greet by our friendly tourist guide at your hotel lobby.travel by air-conditioned car,van or coach. First Visit-Four Faces Buddha Temple 'Phra Phrom' Four-Faced Buddha shrine (San Phra Phrom) located on a hill at Hat Yai Municipal Park. A lot of people go to the shrine to pray and have their wishes answered by the Hindu god, Brahman.A number of miniatures elephants of various sizes donated by devotees are placed around the temple with a Three Headed Elephant statue "Airavata`` at mid hill. A firecracker housing located on hilltop for devotees to light firecrackers for good luck. A cable car links this hill to another hill where the Standing Buddha is located.From the view at the hilltop you can see virtually the entire Hatyai City and Songkhla.Second Visit: Kuan Yin Temple.Continued to: Chang Puak Camp Hatyai Location: Karnchanawanich Road between Hat Yai and Songkhla. A newly opened elephant trekking facilities near Hatyai City on May 2012. Suitable for an afternoon of touristy activities, such as elephant riding along a beautiful landscape.Next stop will be :Samila Beach - Golden Mermaid beach is characterized by fine white sand and lined with shady pine trees. From Samila Beach one can see Laem Son Onn to the northeast and Chalathas Beach to the south. East of this beach is Ko Nu and Ko Maew (Mouse and Cat island). On a clear day, Kao Seng Hill can be seen further to the south. The major landmark of the beach is the Golden Mermaid statue, a prominent symbol of Songkhla. Many facilities such as sidewalks, pavilions have been added to enhance this place as the main attraction of Songkhla.Next visit followed: Local Product Hatyai.Continued to: Hat Yai Ice Dome at Park of Nakhon Hatyai Municipality, a seasonal display of ice sculptures by sculptors from Harbin, People’s Republic of China on the exhibition area of 1000 square meters within the large building in height of 8 meters under the temperature of minus 15 Celsius degree, largest and coldest in Thailand. Watch the ice carved animals, castles & variety flora. Entrance fee of 300 bahts/adult & 200 bahts/children inclusive rental free of winter jacket and gloves.Proceed to: Hatyai bazaar.Our last stop will be floating market: Located a convenient distance from the city center, the reasonably priced and wide array of Thai foods and clothing at Hat Yai Floating Market draw scores of locals and tourists daily. If you're hungry, grab a table and watch the world go by as you sample traditional dishes such as noodles, luk chup, quail eggs, and Thai salads. Browse the market's considerable stock of casual clothing such as T-shirts and tops to take advantage of good quality at affordable prices. Your driver will transfer you back to your hotel .
Pakbara Pier to Koh Lipe by Satun Pakbara Speed Boat
Meet the boat crew at Satun Pakbara Speed Boat Club office at Pakbara Pier in Satun at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Cruise by speed boat from Pakbara Pier to Koh Lipe with a short stopover on Koh Tarutao to pickup/drop-off other transferring guests. Get dropped off at the beach in front of Bu Nga Resort at Pattaya Beach on Koh Lipe from where you can easily walk to your hotel. The boat service is operating daily in low and high season with 4 different departure times available. To board the speed boat you must show the printed ticket voucher to the staff.
Koh Lipe to Pakbara Pier by Satun Pakbara Speed Boat
Meet the boat crew of Pakbara Speed Boat Club in front of Bu-Nga Resort at Pattaya Beach on Koh Lipe at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Cruise by speed boat from Koh Lipe to Pakbara Pier with short stopovers on Koh Tarutao to pickup/drop off other transferring guests. Get dropped off at Pakbara Pier in Satun from where you can easily grab a taxi to your hotel in Hat Yai or to the airport. The boat service is operating daily in low and high season with 3 different departure times available. To board the speed boat you must show the printed ticket voucher to the staff.
Koh Lipe to Phuket by Satun Pakbara Speed Boat
Meet the boat crew of Pakbara Speed Boat Club in front of Bu-Nga Resort at Pattaya Beach on Koh Lipe at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Cruise by speed boat from Koh Lipe to Phuket with short stopovers on Koh Lanta and Koh Phi Phi Don to pickup/drop off other customers. At Saladan Pier on Lanta Yai you will switch to another speed boat which brings you further to Lipe Island. Get dropped off at Rassada Port in Phuket from where you can easily grab a taxi to your hotel. The service operates only during high season from October until April. To board the speed boat you must show the printed ticket voucher to the staff.
Koh Lipe to Koh Lanta by Satun Pakbara Speed Boat
Meet the boat crew of Pakbara Speed Boat Club in front of Bu-Nga Resort at Pattaya Beach on Koh Lipe at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Cruise by speed boat from Koh Lipe to Koh Lanta with short stopovers at the southern islands of Koh Lanta to pickup/drop-off other transferring guests. Get dropped off at Saladan Pier on Koh Lanta Yai from where you can easily grab a taxi to your hotel. The service operates only during high season from October until April with 1 departure time available. To board the speed boat you must show the printed ticket voucher to the staff.