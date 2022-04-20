Splashing in emerald-green pools under Erawan Falls is the highlight of this very popular 550-sq-km park. Seven tiers of waterfall tumble through the…
Central Thailand
The past is never far behind in Central Thailand. Ayuthaya, Siam's former royal capital, is practically an open-air museum, with dozens of enchanting temple ruins peopled by stone Buddhas, while Kanchanaburi's WWII memorials pay tribute to the thousands of lives lost building the Death Railway.
Nature is a major player here too. The jagged mountain ranges that dominate Kanchanaburi's horizons host spectacular waterfalls, deep caves and some of Thailand's few remaining wild tigers. Up in the remote far north, you'll be within touching distance of Myanmar and amidst a vibrant ethnic mix. You can laze away the day lakeside in lovely and lethargic Sangkhlaburi or sleep among the tree tops at Thong Pha Phum National Park.
Lopburi combines both nature and history in its own unique way, as hundreds of monkeys scamper among Khmer-era temples in what was once Siam's second capital.
Explore Central Thailand
- Erawan National Park
Splashing in emerald-green pools under Erawan Falls is the highlight of this very popular 550-sq-km park. Seven tiers of waterfall tumble through the…
- Death Railway Bridge
Constructed by POW labour, this 300m-long bridge is heavy with the history of the Thailand–Burma Railway. Its centre was destroyed by Allied bombs in 1945…
- Bang Pa In Palace
Ornate buildings are sprinkled across Bang Pa In Palace's 19-hectare gardens. First established in the 17th century, the palace was revived in the 19th…
- HHellfire Pass Interpretive Centre
The infamous cutting known as Hellfire Pass was the largest along the length of the Thailand–Burma Railway, and the most deadly for the people forced to…
- SSri Nakarin Dam National Park
Visitors to Erawan National Park often find themselves wondering what the waterfall would be like without the hordes. The answer is Namtok Huay Mae Khamin.
- SSaphan Mon
Sangkhlaburi's iconic, 447m-long wooden bridge, the largest in Thailand, connects the main town, home mostly to Thai and Karen, with the Mon settlement…
- TThailand–Burma Railway Centre
This excellent museum balances statistics and historical context with personal accounts of the conditions endured by POWs and other imprisoned labourers…
- WWat Ratchaburana
The prang (Khmer-style spire) in this large temple complex is one of the best extant versions in the city. There are giant stucco-sculpted Garuda on the…
- PPrang Sam Yot
As well known for its resident monkeys as its looming towers, this is Lopburi's most famous attraction. The three linked towers were built from laterite…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Central Thailand.
See
