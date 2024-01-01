Phamai Baan Krua

Situated in the canalside community of Baan Khrua, this family outfit weaves silk on old teak looms.
Nearby Siam Square, Pratunam, Phloen Chit & Ratchathewi attractions
0.01 MILES
0.02 MILES
This canalside neighbourhood dates back to the turbulent years at the end of the 18th century, when Cham Muslims from Cambodia and Vietnam fought on the…
0.05 MILES
This art centre in the Jim Thompson House compound hosts rotating exhibitions spanning a variety of media. Past exhibitions have seen contributions from…
0.05 MILES
0.13 MILES
An art gallery? Vintage-clothing market? Co-working space? Cafe/restaurant? YELO House is so cool, it's hard to pin down what it actually is. So we'll go…
0.13 MILES
A canalside mosque in Bangkok's Baan Khrua neighbourhood.
7. Bangkok Art & Culture Centre
0.26 MILES
This large, modern building in the centre of Bangkok has become one of the more significant players in the city’s contemporary arts scene. As well as its…
0.32 MILES
The Bangkok branch of the globally famous wax museum.