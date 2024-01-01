Phamai Baan Krua

Siam Square, Pratunam, Phloen Chit & Ratchathewi

Situated in the canalside community of Baan Khrua, this family outfit weaves silk on old teak looms.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Female Visiting the Cloister with Large Group of Seated Buddha Images in Wat Pho or Temple of the Reclining Buddha, Bangkok Old City, Thailand, ( Self Portrait )

    Wat Pho

    2.35 MILES

    Wat Pho is our absolute favorite among Bangkok's biggest sights. In fact, the compound incorporates a host of superlatives: the city's largest reclining…

  • Grand palace, Wat pra kaew with blue sky, bangkok, Thailand

    Grand Palace

    2.47 MILES

    The Grand Palace (Phra Borom Maharatchawang) is a former royal residence in Bangkok that was consecrated in 1782. Today, it’s only used on ceremonial…

  • Wat Arun temple in Bangkok during sunset.

    Wat Arun

    2.66 MILES

    Wat Arun is the missile-shaped temple that rises from the Chao Phraya River's banks. Known as Temple of Dawn, it was named after the Indian god of dawn,…

  • Wat Phra Kaew Bangkok Thailand

    Wat Phra Kaew

    2.39 MILES

    Architecturally fantastic, the Wat Phra Kaew temple complex is also the spiritual core of Thai Buddhism and the monarchy, symbolically united in what is…

  • Swan boats, Lumphini Park, Bangkok, Thailand

    Lumphini Park

    1.57 MILES

    Named after the Buddha’s birthplace in Nepal (Lumbini), Lumphini Park is central Bangkok’s largest and most popular park. Its 58 hectares are home to an…

  • Wat Saket, The Golden Mount Temple, Bangkok, Thailand.

    Golden Mount

    1.47 MILES

    Even if you're wát-ed out, you should tackle the brisk ascent to the Golden Mount. Serpentine steps wind through an artificial hill shaded by gnarled…

  • Jim Thompson's House in Bangkok Thailand

    Jim Thompson House

    0.05 MILES

    This jungly compound is the former home of the eponymous American silk entrepreneur and art collector. Born in Delaware in 1906, Thompson briefly served…

  • Baskets for Sale at Chatuchak Market

    Chatuchak Weekend Market

    3.77 MILES

    Among the largest open-air markets in the world, Chatuchak (also referred to as 'Jatujak' or simply 'JJ Market') seems to unite everything buyable, from…

Nearby Siam Square, Pratunam, Phloen Chit & Ratchathewi attractions

1. Aood Bankrua Thai Silk

0.01 MILES

2. Baan Khrua

0.02 MILES

This canalside neighbourhood dates back to the turbulent years at the end of the 18th century, when Cham Muslims from Cambodia and Vietnam fought on the…

3. Jim Thompson Art Center

0.05 MILES

This art centre in the Jim Thompson House compound hosts rotating exhibitions spanning a variety of media. Past exhibitions have seen contributions from…

4. Jim Thompson House

0.05 MILES

This jungly compound is the former home of the eponymous American silk entrepreneur and art collector. Born in Delaware in 1906, Thompson briefly served…

5. YELO House

0.13 MILES

An art gallery? Vintage-clothing market? Co-working space? Cafe/restaurant? YELO House is so cool, it's hard to pin down what it actually is. So we'll go…

7. Bangkok Art & Culture Centre

0.26 MILES

This large, modern building in the centre of Bangkok has become one of the more significant players in the city’s contemporary arts scene. As well as its…