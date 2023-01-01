Dating back 150 years, Wat Chalong is Phuket's busiest Buddhist temple. Its three-tiered, salmon-pink, 61m-high chedi (a later addition) has 36 golden Buddhas seated, reclining and meditating around its elaborate exterior; green-and-gold naga line the banisters and the lotus ponds behind, while at the top sits what is said to be a fragment of Buddha's bone. Busloads of visitors pour in, so swing by in the early morning for any chance of some tranquillity. It's 7km northeast of central Rawai.

Dress respectfully: skirts and shawls are provided for those needing to cover up.