Welcome to Phang-Nga Province
This is national park territory, with four of Thailand's finest conservation areas in fairly close proximity here. Divers can head for the Similan and Surin Islands, where some of Thailand's most legendary dive sites await (good for snorkellers too), while on terra firma the Khao Sok National Park is one of the oldest rainforests in the world and home to many rare species, as well as caves and waterfalls. But if you just want to laze on the sand, there are the beaches around Khao Lak and some still little-visited nearby islands.
Phang-Nga is very seasonal. From mid-October to mid-April, visitors flood in for the clear waters, snow-white beaches and colourful reefs. But far fewer arrive during the May-to-October monsoon, leaving you plenty of space.
Phang Nga Bay Snorkeling, Kayaking Speedboat Tour
After pickup from your hotel in Khaolak by minibus, you're transferred to the pier to depart for Ao Phang Nga National Park. You will be briefed on safety aspects of the tourKhai Island - The first stop will be at Khai Island which is located 15 minutes away from pier. Staff will provide the snorkeling equipment for you then you will be able to relax on the island for one hourPanak Island - On arrival at Panak island, where you’ll have the opportunity to kayak through the caves and visit the internal lagoons. You’ll be inside the lagoons for approximately 40 minutes, and during this time your tour guides will provide interesting information about the mangrove forests and wildlife of the island, including walking fish, fiddler crabs, and horn bills. Your experienced tour guides have an intimate knowledge of Phang Nga bay, allowing them to guide you to the inlets, collapsed cave systems, and preserved sites throughout your island day tour. Hong Island - After spending 40 minutes exploring beautiful Panak Island, you will be asked to return to the main boat to take a short 20 minute journey to Hong Island, considered to be amongst the most beautiful islands in the Krabi province. Upon arrival at Hong Island you’ll get back into your individual kayaks and spend around 40 minutes exploring this fascinating island, where you’ll take in the stunning natural rock formations, including solitary limestone peaks both in the sea and on land. You’ll also have the opportunity to explore the caves, which contain stalagmites and stalactites, as well as observing the local wildlife. A freshly prepared and cooked buffet lunch will be served at the Floating Muslim village. James Bond Island - There is about 25 minutes for you and your guide to kayak to one of the most enduring natural landmarks as one of the most famous parts of the Phang Nga National Park, the island’s limestone tower karst were featured as the location of James Bond’s nemesis, Francisco Scaramanga, in the 1974 film, The Man With The Golden Gun. The island of Koh Tapu is one of the main attractions of our Phuket James Bond island tour. It is a natural limestone structure which rises up from the ocean and stands at 40 metres tall. These land masses were then eroded by water and wind into the islands seen today. Both Koh Tapu and Khao Ping Gan feature lush vegetation and steep shores, as well as two sandy beaches in the southwest between Ping Gan island, also known as ‘leaning rock. Rangyai Island - You’ll return to the main boat again to make your way to the last stop where you’ll have the opportunity to swim in warm waters or relax on a golden, sandy beach Phang Nga bay and Ao Phang Nga National Park. You will make memories that will stay with you for a lifetime.
Phang Nga Bay Day Cruise from Khao Lak Including Buffet Lunch
Our transport will pick you up at your hotel and bring you to the boat approximately 1 - 1.5 hour drive. We will depart around 10am when all other boats is heading north in the bay, we are one of few (if not the only one) that is cruising to the Krabi province where we spend the first half of our day before getting back to Phuket province again. It takes 10 minutes and you will see the most amazing landscape opens up in front of us, vertical karst formations that appear and then fade as we cruise on.When we pass the islands of "Koh Yao", we see the most interesting glimpses into rural life, rice fields where families are busy transplanting the young rice plants to the growing fields, coconut and rubber tree plantations where the water buffalo flank along the beach. The local fishing in their small boats trowing as we pass by we see them getting ready to finish off their days work. A more peaceful life style is hard to find.The lagoon of Koh Hong Island, Krabi - our beach stop for the day, we spend few hours on the beach or in the sea, or why not join us for a short jungle walk in to the amazing rain forest jungle where we are surrounded with 300 m huge limestone walls, here we give the story that changes thousands of people life.A Thai buffet is served around 1pm on board while we continue our route back to Phuket province between islands, huge as tiny, discover small hidden beaches and lagoons where our next stop will be to say "hello" to the family that's lives in of the caves without facilities, electricity or water. We listen to their story how they support them self's before we reach our swim stop from our boat, or the excitement of jumping from our sundeck.We continue cruising in a truly magnificent landscape where the scenery takes your breath away! We stop for another swim or simply just relax on the sun deck, in the shade in our cosy launching areas and prepare yourself for freshly made pancake with banana and chocolate souse.At 5.30pm, we will be back at pier where our vans is waiting to taking you back to be at your hotel around 7pm.
Full-day Tour to the Similan Islands by Speedboat from Khao Lak
Your adventure begins with hotel pickup from your Khao Lak accommodation between 6:00am-6:30am by an air-conditioned van to transport you directly to the pier. You will receive your snorkeling equipment and thorough briefing on how to operate it. From here, you will board the speedboat, departing at approximately 7:30am. At the first stop, you will have free time to explore on your own with options to swim in the blue waters, walk a short distance to view the area from a magnificent viewpoint, or simply relax on the white sandy beach. Afterward, you will head to Similan Island #4 to enjoy a traditional Thai buffet lunch followed by more relaxation or swimming on the beach. You will then be taken to Similan Island #7 for your snorkeling experience where you may catch sight of a friendly turtle or the dazzling undersea flora. At approximately 2:00pm, it is back to your top quality, modern speedboat for the thrilling ride back to the pier where a light buffet dinner will be served. From here, you will be transported back to your hotel, arriving full of wonderment around 4:30pm.
Thai Cooking Class
Pick up from your hotel about 10:00 to 10:30hrs and visit a local fresh market to see the very interesting and different spices and herbs. This is also a time for introductions and an explanation of the various ingredients and time to ask questions.Learn to prepare and cook some of Thailand’s most famous dishes: Chicken Cashew Nuts, Panang Curry and Kung Sarong. Visit a local fresh market to select the ingredients needed to prepare three of Thailand’s favorite meals. Thai food has become world famous for the symphony of flavors and health benefits found in every mouthful. Learn the art of Thai cooking and fruit carving so that you may enjoy these amazing foods in your home and you will also receive a certificate upon completion of the course. Khung Saroong. Deep fried prawns wrapped in fresh egg noodles. Chicken Cashew Nut. Stir fried cashew nuts, fresh vegetables and chicken in a Thai style sauce. Panang Curry. Curry paste and coconut milk reduced by frying to create a thick and rich sauce. Learn decoration, preparing your dishes and time to cook. Enjoy your self-made meal. After lunch you will be taken back to your hotel around 1:30pm. We are confident that when you return home you will be able to cook a Thai meal for your friends!
Full-day Cultural Tour of Takua Pa with Lunch
You will be picked up from your hotel between 4:30am-5am to begin your unique opportunity to visit the town of Takua Pa and learn more about the Thai people and their way of living. Your first stop will be at a fresh food market where you will be able to buy food to offer to the Buddhist monks of Takua Pa. Follow your local guide through the old part of town and see houses that are nearly 200 years old and preserving the architecture of the time. Afterward, you will see learn about the differences between a Buddhist and Chinese temple.There is a chance to see how cookies (moon cakes) are made at the local bakery and there will be several opportunities for you to sample local foods including dim sum for breakfast, a Thai set lunch, and snacks such as fried banana and roti (sweet bread pastry). Your trip includes seeing places damaged by the 2004 tsunami disaster where you may pay respect to those that lost their lives.Your tour will conclude with return transportation to your Khao Lak hotel in the early afternoon.
Half Day Bamboo Rafting Tour from Khao Lak
Brief Itinerary08:30 Pick up from your hotel in Khao Lak and drive south. It takes 20 minutes from Khao Lak to arrive to Kiang Koo Creek. Our guide informs and advises before setting off rafting. We provide life vest and bottle of water. Prepare your outfit and change to be ready to get wet. The bamboo rafting rowed by professional rower. Enjoy sightseeing along the trail. At the end of the trail just simply relax, we will serve you soft drink and fruit. Then board a coach to visit Sea Turtle Conservation Center, just 10 minutes drive away. The Royal Thai Navy has an active role in the turtle conservation program. The turtle babies are brought to the Navy's turtle protection center where they are nursed for another six to eight months before being released into the sea. Get on board and drive away to freshen up at waterfall before returning to your hotel at about noon.