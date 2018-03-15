Phang Nga Bay Snorkeling, Kayaking Speedboat Tour

After pickup from your hotel in Khaolak by minibus, you're transferred to the pier to depart for Ao Phang Nga National Park. You will be briefed on safety aspects of the tourKhai Island - The first stop will be at Khai Island which is located 15 minutes away from pier. Staff will provide the snorkeling equipment for you then you will be able to relax on the island for one hourPanak Island - On arrival at Panak island, where you’ll have the opportunity to kayak through the caves and visit the internal lagoons. You’ll be inside the lagoons for approximately 40 minutes, and during this time your tour guides will provide interesting information about the mangrove forests and wildlife of the island, including walking fish, fiddler crabs, and horn bills. Your experienced tour guides have an intimate knowledge of Phang Nga bay, allowing them to guide you to the inlets, collapsed cave systems, and preserved sites throughout your island day tour. Hong Island - After spending 40 minutes exploring beautiful Panak Island, you will be asked to return to the main boat to take a short 20 minute journey to Hong Island, considered to be amongst the most beautiful islands in the Krabi province. Upon arrival at Hong Island you’ll get back into your individual kayaks and spend around 40 minutes exploring this fascinating island, where you’ll take in the stunning natural rock formations, including solitary limestone peaks both in the sea and on land. You’ll also have the opportunity to explore the caves, which contain stalagmites and stalactites, as well as observing the local wildlife. A freshly prepared and cooked buffet lunch will be served at the Floating Muslim village. James Bond Island - There is about 25 minutes for you and your guide to kayak to one of the most enduring natural landmarks as one of the most famous parts of the Phang Nga National Park, the island’s limestone tower karst were featured as the location of James Bond’s nemesis, Francisco Scaramanga, in the 1974 film, The Man With The Golden Gun. The island of Koh Tapu is one of the main attractions of our Phuket James Bond island tour. It is a natural limestone structure which rises up from the ocean and stands at 40 metres tall. These land masses were then eroded by water and wind into the islands seen today. Both Koh Tapu and Khao Ping Gan feature lush vegetation and steep shores, as well as two sandy beaches in the southwest between Ping Gan island, also known as ‘leaning rock. Rangyai Island - You’ll return to the main boat again to make your way to the last stop where you’ll have the opportunity to swim in warm waters or relax on a golden, sandy beach Phang Nga bay and Ao Phang Nga National Park. You will make memories that will stay with you for a lifetime.