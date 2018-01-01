Introductory Scuba Diving Course Including Hotel Pickup

Discover scuba diving is an experience program for non divers who would like to try diving. Our car picks you up from the hotel, after which you will try equipment in the shop, do some paperwork and of we go for a fun day of diving. We take you out for a daytrip on the boat, where you will get a basic explanation about the safety of diving, practise a few skills and of you go diving with an experienced dive instructor on your side. You will make two dives to a max of 12 meters following Padi safety standards. The first dive is mostly learning how to dive safely, the second one is the real fun experience of diving, relax and watch the great underwater world.