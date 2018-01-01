Welcome to Ko Chang
Because of its relative remoteness, it is only in the last 20 years or so that tourists have arrived. Today, it is still a slog to get here, but the resorts are now busy with package tourists, Cambodia-bound backpackers and island-hopping couples funnelling through to more remote islands in the marine park. Along the populous west coast are sprawling minitowns that have outpaced the island’s infrastructure. For a taste of old-school Chang, head to the southeastern villages and mangrove forests of Ban Salak Phet and Ban Salak Kok.
Top experiences in Ko Chang
Ko Chang activities
Padi open water diver course
Anyone from the age of ten can join the ow course, there is no need to have any dive experience. The Padi Open water is a full training after which you get a diving license to 18 meters.The course takes 3 days, the price includes transport from hotel, lunch, snacks and drinks, dive equipment and instruction, boattrips. There is an extra payment for the Padi online manual and certificate, and the entry fee if we dive in the national park. To join the ow course one needs to be in good physical health, there is a medical questionaire to fill on starting the course. if any medical problems please get a medical certificate which allows you to dive from a doctor before joining.
Koh Chang Dive Trip Including 2 Dives
We'll pick up at the hotel in the morning and bring you to our shop in Bang Bao, where we go through a fitting for your dive equipment and do the paperwork. Around 9 am the boat goes out for 2 dives, either to HTMS Chang and local coral sites, or to Koh Rang National park. There is a lunch buffet on board in addition to the fruit, snacks and drinks provided. We make one dive in the morning and 1 or 2 more in the afternoon. The boat is back between 3 to 5 pm, after which we bring you back to the hotel.
Introductory Scuba Diving Course Including Hotel Pickup
Discover scuba diving is an experience program for non divers who would like to try diving. Our car picks you up from the hotel, after which you will try equipment in the shop, do some paperwork and of we go for a fun day of diving. We take you out for a daytrip on the boat, where you will get a basic explanation about the safety of diving, practise a few skills and of you go diving with an experienced dive instructor on your side. You will make two dives to a max of 12 meters following Padi safety standards. The first dive is mostly learning how to dive safely, the second one is the real fun experience of diving, relax and watch the great underwater world.
1-Day Discover scuba diving Course in Koh Chang
What will you learn? You learn the basic safety guidelines and skills needed to dive under the direct supervision of a PADI Professional. If you make an open water dive, you’ll practice a few more skills in shallow water to prepare for your adventure. Get ready to: Go over the scuba equipment you use to dive and how easy it is to move around underwater with your gear. Find out what it’s like to breathe underwater. Learn key skills that you’ll use during every scuba dive. Have fun swimming around and exploring. Hear about becoming a certified diver through the PADI Open Water Diver course. Morning trip 8.30am : Diving exercise in pool 9.30am - 1.30pm : Diving 2 dives per day in open sea Afternoon trip 1.00pm : Diving exercise in pool 1.45pm - 5.30pm : Diving 2 dives per day in open sea
1-Day Diving trip in Koh Chang
Diving with Dolphin Divers 1 instructor : not more than 2 students (or depending your request) 1 dive leader : not more than 4 divers Don’t take more than 6 divers on the same trip Short travel to go dive site, More time for your holiday Diving trip schedule - Morning trip8.45 am - 9.10 am Pick up from hotel 9.30 am Speed boat leaves from a pier in AANA resort 10.30 am DIVE/SNORKEL CORAL SITE or The HTMS CHANG Wreck 11.30 am take a rest with fruit and drink 12.15 pm DIVE/SNORKEL CORAL SITE 1.30 pm – 2.00 pm Back in hotel hotel *** for the afternoon trip, starting at 1.45 pm and come back about 5.30 pm Traveling time to dive site by Dolphin speedboat Koh Yuak, Hin Saam Sao, Hin Rap North = 8 mins Hin Luk Bath = 18 mins Hin Raap South, Blue Berry Hill = 24 mins HTMS Chang wreck 712 = 28 mins
Mini Cruise Exclusive Private Yacht Trips in Koh Chang
Exclusive Private Yacht Trips“Peninsula one” is the most exclusive charter Yacht cruising the Koh Chang Archipelago. Built by the prestigious Sunseeker shipyard in the UK, the “Manhattan 64” is over 70 feet in length and offers day cruising in style for up to 20 guests. The spacious Yacht offers overnight accommodation in 3 cabins for 6 Guests and an additional cabin for her 2 crew.Private Charter: (Subject to availability, weather and tides) Mini Cruise: 2-3 hours. Schedule for Exclusive Private Yacht TripsMorning Cruise starts at : 09:00 am Afternoon Cruise starts at: 01:00 pmSunset Cruise starts at: 04:00 pmItineraries: (13NM @ 10kts) 1. Two islands, Koh Chang Noi, Koh Mapring 2. Two Beaches, White Sands Beach, Koh Chang Noi Beach one stop for swimming and snorkelling