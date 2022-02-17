Getty Images

Southeastern Tanzania

Time seems to have stood still in Tanzania's sparsely populated southeast. It lacks the development and bustle of the north, and tourist numbers are a relative trickle. Yet, for safari enthusiasts and divers, and for adventurous travellers seeking to learn about traditional local life, the southeast makes an ideal destination.

Among the southeast's highlights: Selous Game Reserve, with its top-notch wildlife watching; white-sand beaches and stunning corals around Mafia island; and the Kilwa Kisiwani ruins, harking back to days when the East African coast was the centre of trading networks stretching to the Far East.

Mafia and the Selous offer a good selection of comfortable accommodation and Western amenities. Elsewhere tourist infrastructure is more limited, although there are some real gems to be found.

Explore Southeastern Tanzania

  • S

    Selous Game Reserve

    The Selous is Africa's largest wildlife reserve, and Tanzania’s most extensive protected area. It’s home to large herds of elephants, plus buffaloes,…

  • S

    Songo Mnara

    The tiny island of Songo Mnara, about 8km south of Kilwa Kisiwani, contains ruins at its northern end – including of a palace, several mosques and…

  • M

    Mafia Island Marine Park

    At around 822 sq km, Mafia Island Marine Park is the largest marine protected area in the Indian Ocean, sheltering a unique complex of estuarine, mangrove…

  • K

    Kilwa Kisiwani

    Today, 'Kilwa on the Island' is a quiet fishing village, but in its heyday it was the centre of a vast trading network linking the old Shona kingdoms and…

  • B

    Boma

    The imposing German boma, built in 1895 as a fort and administrative centre, has been beautifully renovated as a hotel. Even if you’re not staying here,…

  • L

    Lukwika-Lumesule Game Reserve

    This tiny game reserve is hidden away in the wild hinterlands southwest and west of Masasi. With luck you may see elephants, elands, crocodiles and hippos…

  • S

    St Paul's Church

    If you are in the Majengo area of Mtwara, it's well worth stopping in at St Paul’s Church (800m southeast of the market) to view its remarkable artwork…

  • J

    Jibondo

    Sparsely vegetated Jibondo is less aesthetically appealing than Mafia's other islands, and its inhabitants are traditionally unwelcoming towards visitors…

  • M

    Mnazi Bay-Ruvuma Estuary Marine Park

    Mnazi Bay-Ruvuma Estuary Marine Park encompasses a narrow sliver of coastline extending from Msangamkuu Peninsula (just north and east of Mtwara) in the…

