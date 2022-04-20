Selous Game Reserve is a vast, 48,000-sq-km wilderness area lying at the heart of southern Tanzania. It is Africa’s largest wildlife reserve, and home to large herds of elephants, plus buffaloes, crocodiles, hippos, wild dogs, many bird species and some of Tanzania’s last remaining black rhinos. Bisecting it is the Rufiji River, which cuts a path past woodlands, grasslands and stands of borassus palm, and provides unparalleled water-based wildlife watching.

Only the section of the reserve north from the Rufiji River is open for tourism; large areas of the south are zoned as hunting concessions. Yet the wealth of Selous' wildlife and its stunning riverine scenery rarely fail to impress. Another draw is the Selous' relative lack of congestion in comparison with Tanzania's northern parks.

Visit soon, however: much of Selous' wealth is under threat from poaching, a uranium mining project and a planned hydroelectric power project along the Rufiji River.