5 days - Mount Kilimanjaro Climbing marangu route

Day 00: Arrival day:Arrive at the Kilimanjaro International Airport. You will be met at the Airport and transferred to the hotel/Lodge in Arusha or Moshi for your overnight and briefing by our mountain guide. You can start your trek any day of the year! Day 1: Arusha/Moshi to Marangu Gate to Mandara HutsElevation: (915 m/3,000 ft) to (1,830 m/6,000 ft) to (2,740 m/9,000 ft) Distance: 7 km Hiking Time: 4-5 hours Habitat: Montane Forest Meal Plan: Full Board Day 2: Mandara Huts to Horombo HutsElevation: (2,740 m/9,000 ft) to (3,690 m/12,100 ft) Distance: 11 km Hiking Time: 6-8 hours habitat: Heathland You may start to feel the effects of altitude here, and to aid your acclimatization, you can choose to spend an extra day resting at Horombo or climbing to a basecamp below Kibo’s sub peak Mawenzi.Meal Plan: Full Board Day 3: Horombo Huts to Kibo HutsElevation: (3,690 m/12,100 ft) to (4,695 m/15,400 ft) Distance: 10 km Hiking Time: 6-8 hours Habitat: Alpine Desert Wake to breakfast as usual, but if you wake early you can get some great photos of the sunrise. The first part of the day’s hike climbs through the dwindling heathland that blends into a moonscape as you enter the sweeping saddle connecting Mawenzi and Kibo. When you stop for lunch, and later when you cross this surprisingly large saddle, you can examine the summit climb up Kibo that you will be starting in just a few hours. Be careful to notice any signs of altitude sickness. There is no running water at the Kibo Huts.Meal Plan: Full Board Day 4: Summit Day! "Kibo Huts to Uhuru Peak to Horombo HutsElevation: (4,695 m/15,400 ft) to (5,895 m/19,340 ft) to (3,690 m/12,100 ft) Distance: 4 km up, 14 km down Hiking Time: 10-15 hours Habitat: Alpine Desert You do the beginning of this climb in the dark with headlamps or flashlights. It will be very cold until you start descending, so you will need all of your warm layers. This is, by far, the most difficult part of the trek. Slowly slowly, or, pole pole, and an optimistic attitude will get you there!Meal Plan: Full BoardDay 5: Horombo Huts to Marangu Gate then proceed to Moshi/ArushaElevation: (3,690 m/12,100 ft) to (1,830 m/6,000 ft) to (890 m/2,920 ft) Distance: 18 km Hiking Time: 5-7 hours Wake as usual, pack, and descend through the moorland to the Mandara Huts. Have lunch there then continue your triumphant recessional down through lush forest to the park gate, which you should reach around 2 or 3 PM. Remember to tip your guides, cooks, and porters, since you will be leaving them here. A vehicle will take you back to the Hotel in Moshi/Arusha, where it is definitely time for celebration!