Welcome to Moshi
Top experiences in Moshi
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Moshi activities
Kikuletwa Hot Springs
The drive to Kikuletwa Hot Springs will take about 1 hour 30 min. Pick up will be around 9 am in Moshi or Arusha. On a clear day, beautiful views of Mt. Meru or Mt. Kilimanjaro can be seen from the main road.After leaving the main road the drive will continue thru gorgeous African country side past small villages, bush land, dry riverbeds, as well as baobab and acacia trees. This area, which used to be a hunting ground for Europeans during the 1800s, is home to members of many different tribes, peacefully co-existing as neighbors. Although the game has long since migrated, it is still a haven to many animal species, including a large variety of birds.After 1 hour 30 min of driving, green sprawling fig trees fed by underground springs, will appear out of nowhere in this dry landscape, indicating Kikuletwa Hot Springs are within reach.The crystal clear water of the springs is perfectly refreshing and you may take a plunge via a rope from the trees, slowly wade into the water from the side, or just relax in the shade of the trees.
6-Day Tour - Shira Route Mount Kilimanjaro Trekking from Arusha
This is how your trip will look like:Day 1 - Drive to Kilimanjaro National Park Shira Gate. Hike to Shira The drive from Moshi to the trail head takes about 3 hours. Then you will hike through the rain forest on a winding trail up a ridge.Day 2 - Hike Shira Camp to Lava Tower to Barranco Camp Starting the Shira Plateau, keep on to the east up a ridge, fleeting the junction towards the peak of Kibo. Day 3 - Hike Barranco Camp to Karanga Camp Following breakfast, go away to Barranco and continue on a steep ridge up the Barranco Wall to the Karanga Valley and the crossroads which connects with the Mweka Trail.Day 4 - Hike Karanga Camp to Barafu Camp We keep on up to the Barafu Camp. You have accomplished the South Circuit, which offers views of the summit from many different angles. Here we make camp, rest, enjoy dinner, and prepare for the summit dayDay 5 - Hike Barafu Camp to Summit, down to Mweka Camp Extremely early in the morning midnight to 2 am, go on your way to the summit between the Rebmann and Ratzel glaciers.Day 6 - Hike Mweka Camp to Mweka Gate, drive to Moshi After breakfast continue the drop down to the Mweka Park Gate to receive your summit certificates. At lower elevations, it can be wet and muddy. Gaiters and trekking poles will help.
5 days - Mount Kilimanjaro Climbing marangu route
Day 00: Arrival day:Arrive at the Kilimanjaro International Airport. You will be met at the Airport and transferred to the hotel/Lodge in Arusha or Moshi for your overnight and briefing by our mountain guide. You can start your trek any day of the year! Day 1: Arusha/Moshi to Marangu Gate to Mandara HutsElevation: (915 m/3,000 ft) to (1,830 m/6,000 ft) to (2,740 m/9,000 ft) Distance: 7 km Hiking Time: 4-5 hours Habitat: Montane Forest Meal Plan: Full Board Day 2: Mandara Huts to Horombo HutsElevation: (2,740 m/9,000 ft) to (3,690 m/12,100 ft) Distance: 11 km Hiking Time: 6-8 hours habitat: Heathland You may start to feel the effects of altitude here, and to aid your acclimatization, you can choose to spend an extra day resting at Horombo or climbing to a basecamp below Kibo’s sub peak Mawenzi.Meal Plan: Full Board Day 3: Horombo Huts to Kibo HutsElevation: (3,690 m/12,100 ft) to (4,695 m/15,400 ft) Distance: 10 km Hiking Time: 6-8 hours Habitat: Alpine Desert Wake to breakfast as usual, but if you wake early you can get some great photos of the sunrise. The first part of the day’s hike climbs through the dwindling heathland that blends into a moonscape as you enter the sweeping saddle connecting Mawenzi and Kibo. When you stop for lunch, and later when you cross this surprisingly large saddle, you can examine the summit climb up Kibo that you will be starting in just a few hours. Be careful to notice any signs of altitude sickness. There is no running water at the Kibo Huts.Meal Plan: Full Board Day 4: Summit Day! "Kibo Huts to Uhuru Peak to Horombo HutsElevation: (4,695 m/15,400 ft) to (5,895 m/19,340 ft) to (3,690 m/12,100 ft) Distance: 4 km up, 14 km down Hiking Time: 10-15 hours Habitat: Alpine Desert You do the beginning of this climb in the dark with headlamps or flashlights. It will be very cold until you start descending, so you will need all of your warm layers. This is, by far, the most difficult part of the trek. Slowly slowly, or, pole pole, and an optimistic attitude will get you there!Meal Plan: Full BoardDay 5: Horombo Huts to Marangu Gate then proceed to Moshi/ArushaElevation: (3,690 m/12,100 ft) to (1,830 m/6,000 ft) to (890 m/2,920 ft) Distance: 18 km Hiking Time: 5-7 hours Wake as usual, pack, and descend through the moorland to the Mandara Huts. Have lunch there then continue your triumphant recessional down through lush forest to the park gate, which you should reach around 2 or 3 PM. Remember to tip your guides, cooks, and porters, since you will be leaving them here. A vehicle will take you back to the Hotel in Moshi/Arusha, where it is definitely time for celebration!
Nairobi Airport Transfers
Airport services between Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and city hotels and Nairobi hotels near Wilson airport and Jomo Kenyatta airport eg Parkside hotel, Hotel boulevard, Hilton hotel, Silversprings hotel, Fairviewhotel, Norfolk hotel, Grand regency hotel, hotel Intercontinental, 680, comfort inn, Mayfair, Safari park and Windsor golf club. We also conduct Transfers, drop offs and pick-ups between Nairobi tourists destinations and others such as Nakuru, Kisumu, Kakamega, Kericho, Eldoret, chogoria,Nyeri, Nanyuki, Mombassa, Namanga, Arusha, Moshi and Dar-es-salaam. You can choose to be dropped in either of the following vehicles. A high quality taxi service, professional, educated and courteous drivers, a fleet of modern vehicles, our professionalism insures that the safety and comfort of clients traveling to Nairobi airport, is our highest priority.
Shuttle Bus Services: Nairobi - Arusha - Moshi - Kilimanjaro
Kenya Tanzania Shuttle Buses between Nairobi, Arusha and Moshi from Nairobi Airport or City hotels. Destinations covered Namanga, Arusha, Moshi, Marangu and Kilimanjaro Airport. A choice of Riverside Shuttle Bus, Impala Shuttle Bus and Rainbow Shuttle Bus. We also cater for private shuttle transfers.You should be about 30 minutes before the departure time. Please provide us with your flight details as to be paged on arrival.NB: Pick up and drop off points in Nairobi are within town hotels and at the airport (please stay at the cafeteria)Pick up and Drop off points in Arusha are within town hotels and Mezz Luna Hotel.Pick up and drop off points in Moshi are within Moshi town hotels like Zara springlands hotel,Buffalo, Keys hotel, Mountain view, Zebra Hotel, YMCAWhile traveling to Kenya,Tanzania for safari holiday or Trekking mt Kilimanjaro Via Nairobi Arusha Moshi shuttle bus what you should know.The shuttles are 25 seat coaster buses that travel from Central Nairobi to Arusha town and then off to Moshi Town which is nestled against Kilimanjaro.Arriving at JKIA Nairobi can also head from Nairobi airport to Arusha Moshi or Marangu with a shuttle bus. Send flight details and we will page you under your name and you will be picked from cafeteria on your left. Bring a cell phone with you or contact numbers of the consultant.
9 Days Climb Via Machame Route
Bruno to insert the Itinerary as per email Day 1: Arrive at the Kilimanjaro International Airport, pick up and transferred to the Springlands Hotel or similar for overnight bed and breakfast. Day 2: Machame Gate to Machame Camp.Your day starts early with a briefing, followed by breakfast and a 45-minute drive from Moshi (910m) to the Machame village (1490m). The guides and porters prepare and pack the supplies and your equipment in the village. Depending on the condition of the road, it is possible to drive from the village to the Machame gate, but if not, the muddy 3 km walk will take about 1 hour to complete. After registering at the gate office, you start your ascent and enter the rain forest. You will receive a lunch pack at the gate and you can also drink bottled water you bought at Springlands Hotel in Moshi. There is possibility of rain in the forest, which will transform the trail into a very soggy, muddy and slippery experience. In the evening the porters will boil drinking and washing water and the cook will prepare dinner, before you retire to your tent for the night. Night temperatures can already drop to freezing point at Machame campsite.