Central Tanzania
Central Tanzania lies well off most tourist itineraries, and that's just the way we like it. Exceptional and enigmatic, the Unesco World Heritage–listed Kondoa Rock-Art Sites, scattered across remote hills along the Rift Valley Escarpment, are the region's premier attraction. Not far away, Mt Hanang soars to 3417m and is a worthy climb, both for its own sake and for the chance to summit all by yourself. Both attractions also serve as gateways to the world of the colourful Barabaig and other tribes whose traditional lifestyles remain little touched by the modern world.
And then there's Dodoma, Tanzania’s legislative capital, an intriguing relic of nationalist ambition with interesting architecture and the region’s best facilities. Travel here isn't always easy – transport and accommodation can be a little rough around the edges – but it's a window on a Tanzania few visitors ever get to see.
- FFenga Rock-Art Complex
One of the most impressive of the Kondoa Rock-Art Sites is the excellent Fenga complex, with its dense and lively images. The dominant feature is a…
- TThawi Rock-Art Site
The most varied, and thus the best, overall collection of rock paintings in the Kondoa area is at Thawi, about 15km northwest of Kolo and reachable only…
- KKolo Rock-Art Site
The most visited, though not the best, Kolo sites (B1, B2 and B3) are 9km east of Kolo village and a 4WD is required. You’ll need to climb a steep hill at…
- MMnada
Katesh is known for its large mnada (market) held on the 9th, 10th and 28th of each month. Maasai, Barabaig, Iraqw and other peoples from a wide…
- PPahi Rock-Art Site
East of the Kolo Rock-Art Sites, on the back side of the same mountain east of Kolo, are the simpler, mostly white (ie relatively modern) Pahi sites…
- LLake Babati
This expansive reed-fringed lake south of town is home to hippos; you can explore by dugout with Kahembe's Culture & Wildlife Safaris or the folk at the…
- BBunge
The home of Tanzania’s parliament is an African-influenced round building. It’s only open to visitors during sessions (bring your passport), but is well…
- LLake Singidani
Lake Singidani is one of three saline lakes just west of town. With green waters and plenty of rocky spots along the shore, it’s quite beautiful even when…
- RRegional Museum
This museum at the Open University of Tanzania is mostly lacking labels, but the little collection of weapons, jewellery and other items from the region’s…
