Lanyang Museum

Designed to imitate the area's cuesta rock formations, this stunning glass and aluminium-panelled structure is worth a visit for the architecture. Exhibits focus on the ecology and history of the Lanyang (Yilan) Plain, an alluvial fan formed by the Lanyang River. You can walk here from Wai'ao train station in 20 minutes. Cross the street and head right (south) along the boardwalk.

The museum is just south of Wai'ao at Wushih Harbour, where there are dolphin-watching tours and boats to Turtle Island.