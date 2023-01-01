Shifen Waterfall Park

Taiwan's 'Little Niagara' can be glimpsed as you chug past on the Pingxi Branch Rail Line, but to get up close to the country's widest, if by no means tallest, falls it's a well-marked 30-minute walk downriver from Shifen train station, taking you over suspension bridges with lush valley views. En route, keep a lookout for peculiar kettle holes worn into the limestone riverbed.

There's a good selection of snacks, cold beer and riverside seating as you approach the falls. You can also take a taxi from Shifen station for NT$230.