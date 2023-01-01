Remains of the 13 Levels

Just across from the Golden Waterfall, on a sea-facing bluff, are the remains of a massive copper-smelting refinery (十三層; Shísāncéng) whose 13 levels descend towards the sea in rapid progression. The derelict buildings inspire such a heavy, dystopian industrial awe that they have been used as a background for music videos.

If you want to get close, head up the side road just after the Golden Waterfall (on the right as you head down). The road winds up to the top level and then drops down to the village of Changren. There's a short flight of stairs across a car park to a lookout with a perfect vantage point over the remains. You can't take a bad photograph here.