This quirky section of coastline has an eroded swirl of rock that genuinely looks like a striped ice-cream cone. The odd shapes and colours were formed by the sea and wind eroding sandstone rocks containing seams of iron and copper. Bus 856 stops at Nanya, 4km east of Jinguashi along Provincial Hwy 2.
Nanya Peculiar Rocks
Northern Taiwan
Nearby Northern Taiwan attractions
1.75 MILES
Just across from the Golden Waterfall, on a sea-facing bluff, are the remains of a massive copper-smelting refinery (十三層; Shísāncéng) whose 13 levels…
1.95 MILES
The cascades at this popular tourist stop have stained the rocks a honeycomb yellow due to the pyrite (fool's gold) deposits picked up by the water as it…
3. Taiwan POW Memorial and Peace Park
2.24 MILES
Only a single gatepost remains of the Kinkaseki camp where 1000 British and allied soldiers were imprisoned and forced to work in the neighbouring copper…
2.35 MILES
Jinguashi's big draw is this Japanese-era mining-complex-turned-tourist-park, where hillside paths connect 1930s offices, workshops and dormitories, and…
2.99 MILES
Blending Japanese, Chinese and European decorative motifs (note the angels over the altar), 200-year-old Fushan Temple was where the region's miners would…
3.08 MILES
Countless snack stalls and souvenir shops line the narrow 'old street' threading through Jiufen, a mining town so prosperous it became known as 'Little…
4.7 MILES
Cross the 'cat bridge' out of the train station to hang out with Houtong's feline divas, who are well used to being doted on by tourists. Similar to Japan…
7.54 MILES
This 3km sweep of golden sand is the most popular beach in northern Taiwan. You can rent surfboards, kayaks, umbrellas and loungers along the beachfront…