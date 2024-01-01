Nanya Peculiar Rocks

Northern Taiwan

This quirky section of coastline has an eroded swirl of rock that genuinely looks like a striped ice-cream cone. The odd shapes and colours were formed by the sea and wind eroding sandstone rocks containing seams of iron and copper. Bus 856 stops at Nanya, 4km east of Jinguashi along Provincial Hwy 2.

