This 3km sweep of golden sand is the most popular beach in northern Taiwan. You can rent surfboards, kayaks, umbrellas and loungers along the beachfront. Check safety conditions – www.epa.gov.tw/en – before you visit. Fulong Beach is a five-minute walk from Fulong station. The waters are closed from October to May, but you can still access the beach.

There are two parts to the beach, divided by the Shuangshi River. The left beach, a broad, clean stretch of sand, sits behind the Fullon Hotel Fulong and is accessed via a footbridge. This is the paid area and you'll have to use this section if you want to do water sports that require rentals. If you head right and continue towards a large temple on the end of a peninsula (a 10-minute walk east from the hotel), you'll get to the smaller free beach. This is also a good place to swim or surf.