The tiny coastal town of Daxi has a rocky surf beach known as Honeymoon Bay, where, depending on the swells, conditions are suitable for beginners to advanced surfers. You'll find board rental and shops selling food and drink around the beach. To get here from Daxi train station, cross the road and walk south for 600m along the sea wall.
Honeymoon Bay
Northern Taiwan
