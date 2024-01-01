Honeymoon Bay

Northern Taiwan

The tiny coastal town of Daxi has a rocky surf beach known as Honeymoon Bay, where, depending on the swells, conditions are suitable for beginners to advanced surfers. You'll find board rental and shops selling food and drink around the beach. To get here from Daxi train station, cross the road and walk south for 600m along the sea wall.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Palace Museum at night

    National Palace Museum

    24.11 MILES

    Home to the world's largest and arguably finest collection of Chinese art, this vast hoard covers treasures in painting, calligraphy, statuary, bronzes,…

  • 500px Photo ID: 132008549 - A Dragon and a Phoenix (Fenghuang fènghuáng / 凤凰 / 鳳凰 or August Rooster kūnjī / 鹍鸡 / 鶤雞) on the roof of Mengjia Longshan Temple (艋舺龍山寺 nee Lungshan Temple) in Wanhua District, Taipei, Taiwan. Golden Hour, dramatic clouds in background. Temple is of Chinese folk religion.

    Longshan Temple

    25.27 MILES

    Founded in 1738 by Han immigrants from Fujian, this temple has served as a municipal, guild and self-defence centre, as well as a house of worship. These…

  • Stairway at Dihua Street Market

    Dihua Street

    25.06 MILES

    This former 'Centre Street' has long been known for its Chinese medicine shops, fabric market and lively Lunar New Year sundry market. It has attracted…

  • Taipei 101 Tower

    Taipei 101

    21.36 MILES

    Towering above the city like the gigantic bamboo stalk it was designed to resemble, Taipei 101 is impossible to miss. At 508m, Taipei 101 held the title…

  • National Human Rights Museum

    National Human Rights Museum

    22.55 MILES

    This former detention centre, court and jail was where political prisoners were incarcerated and tried during the White Terror period (1947–87). The…

  • Chiang Kai-shek memorial hall

    Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall

    23.91 MILES

    This grandiose monument to authoritarian leader Chiang Kai-shek is a popular attraction and rightly so. It is a sobering feeling to stand in the massive…

  • City street with green house with ivies under blue sky in daytime in Huashan Creative Park, Taipei, Taiwan, Asia.; Shutterstock ID 78818179; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Huashan 1914 Creative Park

    23.66 MILES

    Borrowing from western urban-regeneration models, this early-20th-century wine factory has been restored as Taipei's most retro-chic venue. Remodelled…

  • Magnificent "Baoan" temple in Taiwan; Shutterstock ID 28079899; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Bao'an Temple

    25.19 MILES

    Recipient of a Unesco Asia-Pacific Heritage Award for both its restoration and its revival of temple rites and festivities, Bao'an Temple (also called…

Nearby Northern Taiwan attractions

1. Beiguan Tidal Park

1.52 MILES

This small seaside park has beautiful cuesta and 'tofu' block rock formations, as well as lookouts down the coast. Beiguan Tidal Park is halfway between…

2. Wai'ao Beach

4.52 MILES

Strewn with meteorite-sized boulders and facing Turtle Island 10km offshore, Wai'ao's black sand beach is one of the best places in northern Taiwan for…

3. Lanyang Museum

5.52 MILES

Designed to imitate the area's cuesta rock formations, this stunning glass and aluminium-panelled structure is worth a visit for the architecture…

4. Fulong Beach

7.14 MILES

This 3km sweep of golden sand is the most popular beach in northern Taiwan. You can rent surfboards, kayaks, umbrellas and loungers along the beachfront…

5. Turtle Island

7.46 MILES

This captivating volcanic islet, 10km off the coast of Yilan, is less than 3km long yet rises up to 398m. Once supporting a population of 750 people, the…

6. Shifen Waterfall Park

10.18 MILES

Taiwan's 'Little Niagara' can be glimpsed as you chug past on the Pingxi Branch Rail Line, but to get up close to the country's widest, if by no means…

7. Cat Village

11.29 MILES

Cross the 'cat bridge' out of the train station to hang out with Houtong's feline divas, who are well used to being doted on by tourists. Similar to Japan…

8. Gold Ecological Park

12.27 MILES

Jinguashi's big draw is this Japanese-era mining-complex-turned-tourist-park, where hillside paths connect 1930s offices, workshops and dormitories, and…