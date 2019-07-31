Shilin

North of Taipei city centre, Shilin (士林; Shìlín) is an affluent residential area sitting at the base of Yangmingshan National Park. It's home to Taipei's best-known cultural attraction, the National Palace Museum.

This district is popular with expatriates since many international companies and schools are based in the Tianmu neighbourhood, just north of the Palace Museum. At the southern end of Shilin is the ever-popular Shilin Night Market.

Explore Shilin

  • National Palace Museum

    Home to the world's largest and arguably finest collection of Chinese art, this vast hoard covers treasures in painting, calligraphy, statuary, bronzes,…

  • Shilin Night Market

    Taipei's most famous night market is hugely popular with travellers – and many young locals – who come to enjoy the carnival of street-side snacking,…

  • C

    Cixian Temple

    Dedicated to the worship of Matsu, this 1927 reconstruction of the original 1864 design sits at ground central for Shilin Night Market. It's worth a visit…

  • T

    Taipei Astronomical Museum

    This children's museum houses four floors of constellations, ancient astronomy, space science and observatories. Although fun, there is a dearth of…

  • S

    Shung Ye Museum of Formosan Aborigines

    There are currently 16 recognised indigenous tribes in Taiwan, and the exhibits at this private museum cover the belief systems, festivals, geographic…

  • N

    National Revolutionary Martyrs' Shrine

    This large shrine marks the memory of almost 400,000 soldiers who died for Taiwan (mostly within China). The bulky complex, built in 1969, is typical of…

  • S

    Shilin Official Residence

    For 26 years, this two-storey mansion and its elaborate Chinese- and western-style gardens were part of the official residence of Chiang Kai-shek and his…

