Shilin
North of Taipei city centre, Shilin (士林; Shìlín) is an affluent residential area sitting at the base of Yangmingshan National Park. It's home to Taipei's best-known cultural attraction, the National Palace Museum.
This district is popular with expatriates since many international companies and schools are based in the Tianmu neighbourhood, just north of the Palace Museum. At the southern end of Shilin is the ever-popular Shilin Night Market.
- National Palace Museum
Home to the world's largest and arguably finest collection of Chinese art, this vast hoard covers treasures in painting, calligraphy, statuary, bronzes,…
- Shilin Night Market
Taipei's most famous night market is hugely popular with travellers – and many young locals – who come to enjoy the carnival of street-side snacking,…
- CCixian Temple
Dedicated to the worship of Matsu, this 1927 reconstruction of the original 1864 design sits at ground central for Shilin Night Market. It's worth a visit…
- TTaipei Astronomical Museum
This children's museum houses four floors of constellations, ancient astronomy, space science and observatories. Although fun, there is a dearth of…
- SShung Ye Museum of Formosan Aborigines
There are currently 16 recognised indigenous tribes in Taiwan, and the exhibits at this private museum cover the belief systems, festivals, geographic…
- NNational Revolutionary Martyrs' Shrine
This large shrine marks the memory of almost 400,000 soldiers who died for Taiwan (mostly within China). The bulky complex, built in 1969, is typical of…
- NNational Taiwan Science Education Center
Interactive exhibits at this children's museum cover the gamut of scientific knowledge, from anatomy (a walk-through digestive tract) to zoology (a cat…
- SShilin Official Residence
For 26 years, this two-storey mansion and its elaborate Chinese- and western-style gardens were part of the official residence of Chiang Kai-shek and his…
National Palace Museum
Shilin Night Market
Cixian Temple
Taipei Astronomical Museum
Shung Ye Museum of Formosan Aborigines
National Revolutionary Martyrs' Shrine
National Taiwan Science Education Center
Shilin Official Residence
