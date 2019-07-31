North of Taipei city centre, Shilin (士林; Shìlín) is an affluent residential area sitting at the base of Yangmingshan National Park. It's home to Taipei's best-known cultural attraction, the National Palace Museum.

This district is popular with expatriates since many international companies and schools are based in the Tianmu neighbourhood, just north of the Palace Museum. At the southern end of Shilin is the ever-popular Shilin Night Market.