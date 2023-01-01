Shihsanhang Museum of Archaeology

This vaguely boat-shaped edifice made from concrete, sandstone and titanium alloy showcases the prehistory of the Shihsanhang culture, which thrived some 500 to 1800 years ago. There are plenty of interactive games for children, and a particular highlight is the examples of Austronesian tapa (barkcloth) patterned with beautiful geometric designs.

The museum is a 20-minute cycle from the ferry pier, or catch the R13 from Guandu MRT station.

After an overhaul of its exhibits, the museum now hosts a free underwater virtual reality experience (register in person, limited numbers). It's closed on the first Monday of the month.