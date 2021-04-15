The first stop on the Pingxi Branch Rail Line and Taiwan's only station unreachable by car, Sandiaoling (三貂嶺; Sāndiāolǐng) is a charming village nestled in a bend of the Keelung River. The main reason to alight here is to hike to the trio of waterfalls on the well-marked Sandiaoling trail, but spare half an hour to grab a selfie on the old railway bridge and a coffee in the delightful Hytte Cafe.

To get to Sandiaoling, exit the station and follow the tracks south until they split. Cross underneath the tracks and bear right.