Between Hualien and Taitung, the coastline rarely has more than a narrow strip of flat land fronting countless layers of plunging mountainsides, painted deep green with thick forests and interspersed with minor patches of orchard and rice terrace.

Much of the appeal is stopping at assorted viewpoints, beaches and headlands to gaze out over the Pacific. Heavy seas make swimming unwise in most places, but there are fine surf spots between Chenggong and Dulan, most notably off Jinzun harbour near Donghe. Artists' retreat Dulan is by far the most western-oriented village, though you might not notice that at first glance.