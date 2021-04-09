Central East Coast

Between Hualien and Taitung, the coastline rarely has more than a narrow strip of flat land fronting countless layers of plunging mountainsides, painted deep green with thick forests and interspersed with minor patches of orchard and rice terrace.

Much of the appeal is stopping at assorted viewpoints, beaches and headlands to gaze out over the Pacific. Heavy seas make swimming unwise in most places, but there are fine surf spots between Chenggong and Dulan, most notably off Jinzun harbour near Donghe. Artists' retreat Dulan is by far the most western-oriented village, though you might not notice that at first glance.

Explore Central East Coast

  • M

    Moonlight Inn

    For spectacular views looking down across Dulan towards the ocean and horizon-silhouette of Green Island, you can't beat the upper balcony of this little…

  • S

    Shihtiping Geopark

    One of Taiwan's most beautiful areas of unspoilt coastline runs south from Fengbin, culminating at a headland beyond Shitigang fishing harbour, known as…

  • S

    Sanxiantai

    The best-known icon of the whole east coast is the eight-humped pedestrian bridge that leads from a windswept headland to this craggy little offshore…

  • F

    Fengbin Skywalk

    This short but memorable seascape experience includes a cliff-ledge walk where a 40m section is along a glass-floored protruding shelf above the Pacific…

  • A

    Amis Folk Centre

    On a convex grassy hillside amid trees both young and wizened, a series of contemporary outdoor sculptures add to wide sweeps of sea view. Down a stairway…

  • D

    Dulan Sugar Factory

    One of the east coast's most appealing concentrations of craft shops, artists' workshops and quirky cafes is clustered around the former sugar refinery…

  • F

    Farglory Ocean Park

    This family-oriented theme park combines Disney-style 'castle', cable car, Ferris wheel, log flume, rollercoaster and pirate ship along with some ocean…

  • B

    Baci Viewpoint

    On a bend of Hwy 11, this small roadside rest stop has what is arguably the most beautiful panorama of the whole east coast. Leafy branches frame the…

  • N

    Niushan Huting

    This eccentric if unpolished beachfront complex attracts visitors with its comically naive collection of driftwood art formed into gruesome faces beneath…

