For spectacular views looking down across Dulan towards the ocean and horizon-silhouette of Green Island, you can't beat the upper balcony of this little…
Central East Coast
Between Hualien and Taitung, the coastline rarely has more than a narrow strip of flat land fronting countless layers of plunging mountainsides, painted deep green with thick forests and interspersed with minor patches of orchard and rice terrace.
Much of the appeal is stopping at assorted viewpoints, beaches and headlands to gaze out over the Pacific. Heavy seas make swimming unwise in most places, but there are fine surf spots between Chenggong and Dulan, most notably off Jinzun harbour near Donghe. Artists' retreat Dulan is by far the most western-oriented village, though you might not notice that at first glance.
Explore Central East Coast
- MMoonlight Inn
For spectacular views looking down across Dulan towards the ocean and horizon-silhouette of Green Island, you can't beat the upper balcony of this little…
- SShihtiping Geopark
One of Taiwan's most beautiful areas of unspoilt coastline runs south from Fengbin, culminating at a headland beyond Shitigang fishing harbour, known as…
- SSanxiantai
The best-known icon of the whole east coast is the eight-humped pedestrian bridge that leads from a windswept headland to this craggy little offshore…
- FFengbin Skywalk
This short but memorable seascape experience includes a cliff-ledge walk where a 40m section is along a glass-floored protruding shelf above the Pacific…
- AAmis Folk Centre
On a convex grassy hillside amid trees both young and wizened, a series of contemporary outdoor sculptures add to wide sweeps of sea view. Down a stairway…
- DDulan Sugar Factory
One of the east coast's most appealing concentrations of craft shops, artists' workshops and quirky cafes is clustered around the former sugar refinery…
- FFarglory Ocean Park
This family-oriented theme park combines Disney-style 'castle', cable car, Ferris wheel, log flume, rollercoaster and pirate ship along with some ocean…
- BBaci Viewpoint
On a bend of Hwy 11, this small roadside rest stop has what is arguably the most beautiful panorama of the whole east coast. Leafy branches frame the…
- NNiushan Huting
This eccentric if unpolished beachfront complex attracts visitors with its comically naive collection of driftwood art formed into gruesome faces beneath…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Central East Coast.
See
Moonlight Inn
For spectacular views looking down across Dulan towards the ocean and horizon-silhouette of Green Island, you can't beat the upper balcony of this little…
See
Shihtiping Geopark
One of Taiwan's most beautiful areas of unspoilt coastline runs south from Fengbin, culminating at a headland beyond Shitigang fishing harbour, known as…
See
Sanxiantai
The best-known icon of the whole east coast is the eight-humped pedestrian bridge that leads from a windswept headland to this craggy little offshore…
See
Fengbin Skywalk
This short but memorable seascape experience includes a cliff-ledge walk where a 40m section is along a glass-floored protruding shelf above the Pacific…
See
Amis Folk Centre
On a convex grassy hillside amid trees both young and wizened, a series of contemporary outdoor sculptures add to wide sweeps of sea view. Down a stairway…
See
Dulan Sugar Factory
One of the east coast's most appealing concentrations of craft shops, artists' workshops and quirky cafes is clustered around the former sugar refinery…
See
Farglory Ocean Park
This family-oriented theme park combines Disney-style 'castle', cable car, Ferris wheel, log flume, rollercoaster and pirate ship along with some ocean…
See
Baci Viewpoint
On a bend of Hwy 11, this small roadside rest stop has what is arguably the most beautiful panorama of the whole east coast. Leafy branches frame the…
See
Niushan Huting
This eccentric if unpolished beachfront complex attracts visitors with its comically naive collection of driftwood art formed into gruesome faces beneath…