Chihpen Forest Recreation Area

The core of this forest park is a 45-minute walk to a bamboo grove past a botanic garden, herb garden and a 'forest fun' area for children. Longer trails wind through an area of giant 'weeping fig' (banyan) trees with hanging, aerial roots that form a complex spiderweb-like design. However, at the time of research this route was temporarily closed.

In the deeper forest areas, it's common to see Formosan macaques, and you might also catch a glimpse of barking deer. The recreation area is across the bright-red bridge at the end of Rte 194, around 5km west of the start of the hot-spring area.