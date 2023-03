On a rocky spur above the Töss River, Schloss Kyburg, with its riot of turrets, is one of eastern Switzerland's most important medieval feudal castles, first mentioned in 1027. The museum here brings interactive fun to the ancient castle buildings; try on a suit of armour – but not the torture instruments… Take the S-Bahn to Effretikon, then bus 655 to Kyburg. The journey takes 30 minutes each way.