With more than 380 species in as-nature-intended enclosures, Zoo Zürich is home to elephants, lemurs, chameleons, camels, yaks and penguins. With one eye on conservation, its habitats include Masoala Hall, which mimics the rainforest, and the Pantanal, which displays animals from the South American wetlands. Check the website for feeding times.

A visit will typically take around four hours.