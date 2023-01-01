Kunstmuseum

For a satisfying stroll through a solid collection of 19th- and 20th-century classics, head to Winterthur's city art museum. Many of the standard suspects, from Klee to Monet, van Gogh and Rodin, are represented, along with figurative works by Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti and an impressive slew of contemporary creators. The museum also stages top-drawer temporary exhibitions, such as past ones on Goya and Alexander Calder. English-language audioguides cost Sfr3.

It's roughly 10 minutes' walk from the Hauptbahnhof, or take bus 3 or 10 to Stadthaus.