The collection, housed in a charming country estate, is fascinating in the way it seeks to bridge the gap between traditional and modern art, juxtaposing the likes of Goya, Rembrandt, Bruegel and Rubens with Cézanne, Monet, Picasso, Renoir and van Gogh. The works you will get to see from the collection depend upon the exhibition showing. There's an appealing garden cafe (mains Sfr21 to Sfr25) next door.