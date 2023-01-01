Often hailed as Switzerland’s most beautiful town square (no mean feat!), the elongated Rathausplatz often elicits little gasps of wonder because it's so darned ornate. The fresco-festooned Rathaus (town hall) soars above the 16th-century houses named after their elaborate murals, such as Sonne (Sun) and Der Weisse Adler (The White Eagle). Look up a level and you'll notice that many also sport intricately carved oriel windows and billowing flower boxes. It's pure fairy-tale stuff.