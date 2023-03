France’s Napoleon III grew up at this handsome, powder-puff-pink mansion with beautiful grounds on Lake Constance. The little chateau dates to the 16th century but was given a total makeover in the 18th century by Hortense de Beauharnais, Napoleon's stepdaughter. The interior remains intact, and the lake-facing park, laid out in the formal French style, is a delight to wander in spring and summer.