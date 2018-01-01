Full day Tour of France, Germany and Switzerland from Colmar

Departing at 9am from the historical center of Colmar, you will pass by the fortified village of Neuf-Brisach, a very unique site. From there, you will drive to Germany and visit Freiburg, a city which has more to offer than just shopping. The city one of Germany's prettiest old quarters, with its characteristic narrow channels of water that run alongside the pavements.Afterwards, you will pass another border and go to Basel in Switzerland. Basel is a city with many facets such as its old town. The Rhine curves through the city and divides the town into two parts. Situated on the south and west bank is Great Basel with the medieval old town at its center. Little Basel, featuring much of the nightlife, is on the north bank. But to end in beauty and charm, you will travel straight to Eguisheim, one of the most beautiful villages in France. Eguisheim, cradle of the Alsatian vineyard, is wrapped in concentric circles and multicolored around his castle. After this extraordinary day, your driver will bring you safely back to Colmar.