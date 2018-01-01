Welcome to Basel
Basel's position at the juncture of the French, German and Swiss borders adds to its multicultural appeal, and it's perhaps the place where Switzerland's Franco-Germanic roots are most evident, although the dominant language spoken is Swiss-German.
It's easy to spend a day wandering the cobbled streets of the lofty and beautiful Altstadt in Grossbasel (Greater Basel) on the Rhine's south bank before crossing the Mittlere Brücke to Kleinbasel (Little Basel) for a more 'everyday' vibe and riverside al fresco dining.
Top experiences in Basel
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Basel activities
Stories of Basel's Old Town
Go on a journey back through all the epochs. There can be few other cityscapes where buildings dating back as far as the fifteenth century engage so harmoniously and vibrantly with the contemporary creations of internationally distinguished architects. On our tour, you will be told all about Basel and the background to its development while passing historic buildings such as the city hall, the Basel cathedral and the Barfüsserkirche. Also a lot about the city's present situation will be explained. Besides from being taken to some picturesque corners of the Old Town, you'll be shown places that closely reflect Basel's present-day Zeitgeist, such as the Museum der Kulturen and the Tinguely fountains.
Rotteln Castle Entrance Ticket from Basel with Hotel Pick-Up and Drop-Off
Rötteln castle is in position on the southern edge of the Black Forest close to the Rhine, above the Wiese valley (near the modern town of Lörrach), and its extensive fortifications made it one of the most significant castles in south west Germany. Although first mentioned in 1259, the castle was probably first built long before then. It was the seat of the Lords of Rötteln (who first appear in the historical record in 1102), the most powerful and well-known noble family in the Lörrach region, a family which played an influential role in the affairs of nearby Basel in modern day Switzerland.Pick-up and drop-off from your location in Basel.
Sunday Vintage Tram Tour in Basel
Go on a real Sunday pleasure onboard of a vintage tram! Trams have long been an important element of Basel life. This trip on a vintage tram will provide a window on the past: giving you a feeling of what it was like to travel around the city a hundred years ago. You can look forward to a tour in which you will hear authentic sounds of yesteryear: as you rumble along in the old tram, our guide's enlightening commentary will help evoke times past. Besides that, the trip will enable you to see the city from a different perspective.
Private Transfer: Basel Airport to Basel Hotels
For making a booking, you will need to provide your travel details (pickup/drop off locations and time, flight number, number of passengers, contact details) as per which will receive a confirmation voucher within 24 hours.Your professional driver will meet you at the airport with a greeting sign stating the name of the lead passenger, and guide you to the vehicle assisting also with luggage.
Private Transfer from Basel to Several Destinations in Switzerland
For making a booking, you will need to provide your travel details (pickup/drop off locations and time, flight number, number of passengers, contact details) as per which will receive a confirmation voucher within 24 hours.Your professional driver will meet you at the airport with a greeting sign stating the name of the lead passenger, and guide you to the vehicle assisting also with luggage.With this private transfer service you meet your driver at Basel Airport or Hotel, and relax on the journey to your hotel or private residence or Airport. These private vehicles can accommodate up to 4 passengers. One way or round-trip options available.
Full day Tour of France, Germany and Switzerland from Colmar
Departing at 9am from the historical center of Colmar, you will pass by the fortified village of Neuf-Brisach, a very unique site. From there, you will drive to Germany and visit Freiburg, a city which has more to offer than just shopping. The city one of Germany's prettiest old quarters, with its characteristic narrow channels of water that run alongside the pavements.Afterwards, you will pass another border and go to Basel in Switzerland. Basel is a city with many facets such as its old town. The Rhine curves through the city and divides the town into two parts. Situated on the south and west bank is Great Basel with the medieval old town at its center. Little Basel, featuring much of the nightlife, is on the north bank. But to end in beauty and charm, you will travel straight to Eguisheim, one of the most beautiful villages in France. Eguisheim, cradle of the Alsatian vineyard, is wrapped in concentric circles and multicolored around his castle. After this extraordinary day, your driver will bring you safely back to Colmar.