Murten is a cobblestone three-street town crammed with arcaded houses. A string of hotel-restaurants, culminating in a 13th-century castle (closed to visitors), line Rathausgasse. Shops and eateries stud parallel Hauptgasse, capped by the medieval Berntor city gate at its eastern end. Parallel Deutsche Kirchgasse and its western continuation, Schulgasse, hug the Ringmauer (city ramparts).