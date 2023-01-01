Tropical butterflies flutter alongside hummingbirds and other exotic birds 11km northeast of Murten at Papiliorama. Indigenous butterflies flit about in the Swiss Butterfly Garden, tarantulas creep and crawl in Arthropodarium, night creatures from Latin America hide in Nocturama, and in Jungle Trek – a re-creation of a Belize nature reserve complete with mangroves, tropical dry forest and a 7m-high panorama bridge – intrepid explorers do just that. Papiliorama is 80m from Kerzers train station, and linked to Murten (Sfr4.60, nine minutes) by train.