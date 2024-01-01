Museum Murten

In a mill outside the city walls, this museum displays artefacts discovered during the dredging of the Broye Canal in 1829 and cannons used in the Battle of Murten.

  • Paul Klee Centre.

    Zentrum Paul Klee

    17.12 MILES

    Bern’s answer to the Guggenheim, Renzo Piano’s architecturally bold, 150m-long wave-like edifice houses an exhibition space that showcases rotating works…

  • Rooftops in the old town district of Bern.

    Berner Altstadt

    15.77 MILES

    Bern’s flag-bedecked medieval centre has 6km of covered arcades and cellar shops and bars descending from the streets. After a devastating fire in 1405,…

  • Creux du Van.

    Creux du Van

    18.83 MILES

    About 14km east of Môtiers, a short walk leads to the enormous abyss known as the Creux du Van (Rocky Hole) – van is a word of Celtic origin meaning 'rock…

  • Tympanum of the St Nicolas cathedral in the city of Fribourg, Switzerland showing the scene of the Last Judgment.

    Cathédrale St Nicolas de Fribourg

    8.72 MILES

    Before entering this brooding 13th-century Gothic cathedral, contemplate the main portal with its 15th-century sculptured portrayal of the Last Judgment…

  • 514866764 Architecture; Bern; Bern Canton; Bern-Mittelland; Blue; Construction Industry; Downtown District; Dusk; Europe; Famous Place; Photography; Business Finance and Industry; Capital Cities; City; City Street; Cityscape; Clock; Clock Tower; Color Image; Night; No People; Old Town; Outdoors; Zytglogge; Gate; History; Horizontal; Illuminated; Street; Switzerland; Tower; Town Square; Medieval; Morning; Traffic; Travel; Travel Destinations; Twilight; UNESCO; UNESCO World Heritage Site; Urban Skyline; Zytglogge clock tower lit up at night, in Bern.

    Zytglogge

    15.86 MILES

    Bern’s most famous Old Town sight, this ornate clock tower once formed part of the city’s western gate (1191–1256). Crowds congregate to watch its…

  • Thun Castle in Switzerland.

    Schloss Thun

    27.06 MILES

    Sitting on a hilltop and looking proudly back on 900 years of history, Schloss Thun is the castle of your wildest fairy-tale dreams, crowned by a riot of…

  • Ruins of the roman theatre of Aventicum in Avenches, Switzerland.

    Aventicum

    4.63 MILES

    This collection of Roman ruins – the foundations of former structures, buildings and fortifications just outside Avenches' medieval Old Town – is best…

  • Interior of the Museum of Watchmaking.

    Musée de l’Horlogerie du Locle

    19.64 MILES

    In Le Locle, 8km west of La Chaux-de-Fonds, grand 18th-century rooms filled with all manner of clocks make this museum tick. The manor house, Château des…

1. Old Town

0.18 MILES

Murten is a cobblestone three-street town crammed with arcaded houses. A string of hotel-restaurants, culminating in a 13th-century castle (closed to…

2. Ringmauer

0.23 MILES

Ascend the wooden Aufstieg auf die Ringmauer (rampart stairs) behind the Deutsche Kirche to reach the covered walkway traversing these sturdy 11th-century…

3. Deutsche Kirche

0.25 MILES

Murten's German Church, dating to 1399, was rebuilt in baroque style in 1710. Don't miss its stucco ceiling and lovely polygonal pulpit, carved from a…

4. Römermuseum Avenches

4.62 MILES

This small museum evokes the Roman glory days of Avenches, ancient capital of Celtic tribe Helvetii.

5. Aventicum

4.63 MILES

This collection of Roman ruins – the foundations of former structures, buildings and fortifications just outside Avenches' medieval Old Town – is best…

6. Arènes d'Avenches

4.66 MILES

The 1st-century Roman amphitheatre is as impressive as it is unexpected to find in a small Swiss village. Used throughout the year for occasional outdoor…

7. Papiliorama

5.91 MILES

Tropical butterflies flutter alongside hummingbirds and other exotic birds 11km northeast of Murten at Papiliorama. Indigenous butterflies flit about in…

8. Musée d’Art et d’Histoire

8.56 MILES

Fribourg’s art and history museum, with an excellent collection of late Gothic sculpture and painting, is housed in the Renaissance Hôtel Ratzé. Gothic…