In an age where technology is everything, it's refreshing to see that some unique, age-old crafts that have brought joy to children and adults alike throughout the ages are being kept alive and well at this fabulous little museum. In addition to the museum's collection of handmade and historical puppetry, there are regular marionette shows and puppetry workshops and the views from the bridge out front are fabulous.
Musée Suisse de la Marionnette
Top choice in Fribourg, Drei-Seen-Land and The Jura
