A summer-must in Riederfurka (2065m), a chairlift ride or 20-minute walk uphill from Riederalp (1925m), is this Alpine garden and exhibition on local flora and fauna. It's at Villa Cassel, an exquisite villa built as a summer residence on the slopes for a rich Englishman in 1902. There's also a top nature walk that rounds the nearby Riederhorn. End in the tea room with a delicious cup of tea and organic cake.