Described by Linnaeus as an ‘earthly paradise’, the Hunneberg & Hanneberg Nature Reserve covers two dramatic, craggy plateaus 8km east of town. There are 50km of walking trails here that are certainly worth exploring. The deep ravines and primeval forest also make great hiding places for wild elk, and this area has been a favourite royal hunting ground for over 100 years.

Transport links are tedious – your best bet is to catch the frequent bus 62 from the town square to Vägporten, then walk 2km uphill.